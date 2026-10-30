Ligue 1 - Game Week 9 Oct 30, 2026 - 14:00 Stade Oceane

Today's game between Le Havre and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at Oct 30, 2026, 2:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain are listed below.

Paris Saint-Germain travel to Stade Oceane to face Le Havre in Ligue 1 on Friday evening, with the champions looking to press further clear at the top of the table.

Luis Enrique's side arrive in fine form, having won five straight matches across all competitions. That run includes a 4-2 Champions League victory over Barcelona and a 2-0 home win against Lyon, results that have PSG sitting comfortably at the summit of the French top flight.

Enrique is without a clutch of key players, most painfully Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Barcelona. Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos are also sidelined, though the manager has resisted calls for emergency transfers and instead placed his faith in squad depth.

Le Havre are rooted to the foot of Ligue 1 and have not won a league match all season. Didier Digard's side lost 4-3 to Marseille in their most recent outing, a result that leaves them fighting to avoid an immediate return to the second tier.

Enrique has been careful not to underestimate the hosts. Speaking ahead of the fixture, the PSG coach acknowledged that his team has historically struggled against sides considered weaker opposition, and warned his players that difficult moments are inevitable at Stade Oceane.

Fringe players have stepped up in the absence of first-choice attackers. Senny Mayulu and Mika Godts both contributed to the Lyon win, giving Enrique genuine options as the fixture schedule intensifies.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Le Havre vs PSG, including live stream details, TV channel information, and kick-off time.

How to watch Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Le Havre head into the match without five players. Stephan Zagadou, Lionel Mpasi-Nzau, Timothee Pembele, Elias Jelert, and Felix Mambimbi are all ruled out through injury. Didier Digard's projected XI is expected to feature Gauthier Gallon in goal, with Mbwana Samatta and Rayan Fofana leading the attack.

PSG carry a significant injury list of their own. Marquinhos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Alessandro Longoni, and Nuno Mendes are all unavailable. Luis Enrique is expected to name Matvey Safonov in goal, with Achraf Hakimi at right-back and Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Joao Neves in midfield. Desire Doue and Ferran Torres are projected to start in attack.

Form

Le Havre have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, with that sole victory coming in a 6-1 friendly against Boulogne. In Ligue 1, they have lost four straight league games, conceding 11 goals in the process. Their most recent league outing ended in a 4-3 defeat to Marseille, and they also fell to Auxerre and Toulouse during this run.

PSG have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding just six. Their most recent result was a 2-0 home win over Lyon, which followed a 4-2 Champions League victory against Barcelona. They also beat Manchester City 4-2 away during this period, underlining the consistency of their performances across competitions.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in February 2026, when PSG won 1-0 at Stade Oceane. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Ligue 1, PSG have won four and drawn one, with Le Havre yet to take a victory in this run. PSG have scored 11 goals across those five meetings and conceded five, including a 3-3 draw at Parc des Princes in April 2024.

Standings

PSG lead Ligue 1 in first place, while Le Havre sit at the foot of the table in 18th, making this a meeting between the division's top and bottom sides.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: