Champions League - Game Week 3 Oct 21, 2026 - 15:00 Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

The match is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Details on how to access both platforms are listed below.

Inter Milan host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan in the Champions League, with the Nerazzurri under pressure to deliver a result on home soil.

Cristian Chivu's side arrive into this fixture carrying the weight of a damaging 4-3 defeat to Club Brugge in their previous Champions League outing, a result that has sharpened the stakes considerably. Chivu has been direct in his response to outside criticism, making clear that any blame for shortcomings should fall on him rather than his players.

Defender Alessandro Bastoni has echoed that urgency from within the dressing room, calling on his team-mates to set aside any sense of entitlement built from past European campaigns and confront the reality of their current situation. Three points at the San Siro are not optional.

Shakhtar Donetsk arrive in form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Arda Turan's side beat AEK Athens 3-1 in the Champions League just days ago, making them a threat that Inter cannot afford to underestimate.

Inter did show character in their most recent outing, coming from behind to beat Bologna 3-1 in Serie A through a combination of collective determination and impactful substitute contributions. That resilience will need to surface again in a different and more demanding context.

With the San Siro crowd behind them and the need for points urgent, Inter will look to their squad depth and leadership to deliver. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Chivu will be without several players for this fixture. Lautaro Martinez, who remains the squad's captain and leader even in his absence, continues to sit out alongside Curtis Jones, Benjamin Pavard, and John Stones. Nicolo Barella is expected to wear the armband again in Martinez's place. The projected XI sees Josep Martinez in goal, with a back line of Manuel Akanji, Yann Aurel Bisseck, and Alessandro Bastoni, and Marcus Thuram leading the attack alongside Francesco Pio Esposito.

Shakhtar head coach Arda Turan has one confirmed absentee in Marlon Santos, but otherwise has a full complement available. The projected XI is built around goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk, with Vinicius Tobias, Mykola Matviyenko, Valeriy Bondar, and Pedro Henrique in defence, and Pedrinho and Kaua Elias expected to carry the attacking threat.

Form

Inter have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing one, with the defeat coming in the Champions League against Club Brugge in a 4-3 thriller. Their most recent result was a 3-1 comeback win at Bologna in Serie A, having also beaten Parma 3-0 earlier in October. That run shows a side capable of scoring freely, though the Brugge defeat exposed defensive vulnerabilities at the highest level.

Shakhtar have been in excellent shape, winning four of their last five matches and losing none. Their last five results include a 3-1 win over AEK Athens in the Champions League and four consecutive victories in all competitions. Turan's side have conceded only twice across those five games, suggesting a defensive solidity that will test Inter's attack.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League group stage in November 2021, when Inter won 2-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Inter hold the stronger record, with their most commanding performance a 5-0 Europa League victory in August 2020. The other three meetings all ended level, with three goalless draws across that stretch.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Shakhtar currently sit in 12th place, while Inter are positioned 30th, making this a fixture that carries significant weight for the Nerazzurri as they look to climb the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: