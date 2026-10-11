Premier League - Game Week 6 Oct 11, 2026 - 09:00 The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull City and Everton will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 9:00 a.m..

Hull City vs Everton is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Details on how to access the match through each platform are listed below.

Hull City welcome Everton to the MKM Stadium in Hull for this Premier League fixture, with both sides looking to push further up the table from their current mid-table positions.

Sergej Jakirovic's Hull City have had a difficult run of recent results and will be eager to return to winning ways in front of their home support. The Tigers have struggled for consistency, and this represents a chance to arrest that slide.

Everton arrive on Merseyside form, unbeaten across their last five matches in all competitions. David Moyes has his side grinding out results, and the Toffees will fancy their chances of extending that run on the road.

Off the pitch, Everton's situation has rarely been more turbulent. The Friedkin Group have put the club up for sale just two years after taking ownership, adding uncertainty to a squad that is nonetheless performing well on the field.

Jack Grealish continues his season-long loan from Manchester City and will be looking to build on his recent performances, while teenage midfielder Harrison Armstrong remains at the club after a summer move to Nottingham Forest collapsed following significant supporter opposition.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford faces a court appearance related to a high-speed incident involving his Lamborghini near his Cheshire home, though that off-field matter has not affected his place between the posts.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live, read on below.

How to watch Hull City vs Everton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Hull City head into this fixture without a significant number of first-team players. Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes, Ilyas Ansah, Hidemasa Morita, Matt Targett, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, and Tim Iroegbunam are all sidelined through injury. Sergej Jakirovic's projected XI includes Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with Semi Ajayi, Lewie Coyle, Nobel Mendy, Ryan Giles, John Egan, Regan Slater, Matt Crooks, Sorba Thomas, Mohamed Belloumi, and Oli McBurnie expected to start.

Everton travel with a shorter injury list. Christian Noergaard, Merlin Roehl, and Vitaliy Mykolenko are unavailable for David Moyes. The away side's projected XI features Jordan Pickford in goal, with Jarrad Branthwaite, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Tarkowski, Jake O'Brien, Harrison Armstrong, Brennan Johnson, Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Garner, and Thierno Barry expected to line up. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

Hull City have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League, and they also fell 1-0 to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup. The Tigers did manage a 0-1 away win at Coventry City and drew 2-2 with Chelsea, collecting four goals scored and four conceded across the five games.

Everton have not lost in their last five matches, recording two wins, three draws, and no defeats. Moyes's side beat Ipswich Town 1-0 in their most recent Premier League outing and also defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in the Carabao Cup. The Toffees drew 2-2 with Manchester United and held Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth to goalless and 1-1 draws respectively, scoring five goals and conceding three across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup in January 2022, when Everton won 3-2 at the MKM Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Everton hold the stronger record, with two wins to Hull City's one and two draws. Everton have scored eleven goals in those meetings compared to seven for Hull.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Hull City sit eighth and Everton seventh, meaning both clubs arrive at this fixture separated by a single position and close enough that the result could meaningfully shift the picture in the top half of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull City vs Everton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: