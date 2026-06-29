World Cup - Final Stage Boston Stadium

Today's game between Germany and Paraguay will kick-off at Jun 29, 2026, 4:30 p.m..

Canadian viewers can watch Germany vs Paraguay live on TSN1 or stream the match via TSN+. French-language coverage is available on RDS and through the RDS Apps.

Germany and Paraguay meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with Julian Nagelsmann's side entering as clear favourites to advance.

Germany topped Group E with a composed campaign, though they stumbled at the finish line with a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador on June 25 that raised fresh questions about their defensive solidity and the form of key attackers. Toni Kroos publicly warned that Die Mannschaft face an early exit unless those issues are resolved quickly.

Nagelsmann, for his part, has backed both Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz to rediscover their best after their subdued showing against Ecuador. The Germany head coach insists the creative pair remain central to his plans and that their performances will improve in the knockout rounds.

Paraguay are the underdogs here, and they know it. Gustavo Alfaro's side were poor in the group stage opener, losing 4-1 to the United States, but they steadied themselves with a 1-0 win over Turkiye before grinding out a 0-0 draw with Australia to squeeze through as a third-place qualifier from Group D.

With two clean sheets in their last two matches, Paraguay arrive with a clear blueprint: stay compact, frustrate Germany's front four, and take their chances on the counter. Miguel Almiron, one of their more dangerous attacking outlets, is suspended and will play no part.

Germany have scored 10 goals across three group games, with those strikes shared among seven different players. Super-sub Deniz Undav has three of them without starting a match, and his impact from the bench could again prove decisive.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Germany vs Paraguay live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Germany vs Paraguay with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Julian Nagelsmann names a strong Germany XI with Manuel Neuer in goal behind a back four of Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Ruediger, and David Raum. Florian Wirtz, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Jamal Musiala are included in midfield, with Leroy Sane and Felix Nmecha providing width and Kai Havertz leading the line. Nico Schlotterbeck is the only confirmed absentee after picking up a knee injury during the group stage.

Paraguay head coach Gustavo Alfaro selects Orlando Gill in goal, with a back four of Gustavo Velazquez, Fabian Balbuena, Juan Caceres, and Junior Alonso. Mauricio, Andres Cubas, and Matias Galarza form the midfield, with Miguel Almiron's absence felt in attack. Julio Enciso and Gabriel Avalos lead the line, supported by the creative presence of Matias Galarza. Diego Gomez is suspended and will not feature.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 15 N. Schlotterbeck Injuries and Suspensions 8 D. Gomez

Form

Germany arrive with four wins and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 loss to Ecuador on June 25, which ended a run of back-to-back World Cup victories. Before that, they beat Ivory Coast 2-1 and produced their standout performance of the tournament with a 7-1 demolition of Curacao. They also won both pre-tournament friendlies, defeating the United States 2-1 and Finland 4-0. Across those five games, Germany scored 16 goals and conceded four.

Paraguay's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Australia on June 26, which followed a 1-0 win over Turkiye. They lost 4-1 to the United States in their tournament opener and were beaten 2-1 by Morocco in a March friendly. Paraguay scored six goals and conceded seven across that five-match run, with their defensive record improving sharply as the group stage progressed.





Head-to-Head Record

GER Last 2 matches PAR 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Germany 3 - 3 Paraguay

Germany 1 - 0 Paraguay 4 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





Germany and Paraguay have met twice in available records. The most recent encounter was a 3-3 friendly draw on August 14, 2013. Before that, Germany beat Paraguay 1-0 in a World Cup group stage match on June 15, 2002. Germany hold the only outright victory across the two meetings.

Standings

Germany finished first in Group E, while Paraguay advanced from Group D in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Paraguay today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: