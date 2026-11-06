How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 10 Nov 7, 2026 - 10:00 Craven Cottage

Fulham host Newcastle United at Craven Cottage in a Premier League fixture that arrives at a difficult moment for the Magpies, who travel to London searching for a response after a turbulent week on Tyneside.

Alvaro Arbeloa's Fulham have been solid at home this season and enter the match in reasonable shape, sitting 15th in the table but with back-to-back Premier League wins in recent weeks providing a degree of confidence heading into this one.

Newcastle, currently 13th, have lost four of their last five fixtures and were beaten twice by Everton inside the space of a week. The mood at St James' Park has turned sour, with boos greeting the players at full time following the home defeat to the Toffees.

Manager Matthias Jaissle is under mounting pressure but has publicly stated he retains the full support of the club's board. He faces a testing afternoon at Craven Cottage without several key players, with Joelinton ruled out through injury and Jacob Ramsey suspended.

Fulham will be aware that Newcastle remain capable of producing away performances, having won 2-0 at Crystal Palace in their most recent road fixture. The Magpies will need that level of output again if they are to arrest a slide that has unsettled supporters and staff alike.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

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