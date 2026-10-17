Premier League - Game Week 7 Oct 17, 2026 - 10:00 Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Hull City will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

Fulham vs Hull City is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fulham host Hull City at Craven Cottage in a Premier League fixture that carries very different stakes for either side. The Cottagers sit bottom of the table and are running out of time to arrest a winless start to the season, while the Tigers arrive in west London looking to build on a point earned against Everton last weekend.

Alvaro Arbeloa's position at Fulham has come under serious scrutiny in recent weeks. A run of results that includes defeats to Crystal Palace, Sunderland, and Ipswich Town has left the club rooted to the foot of the division, and the Spanish coach was recently hit with a significant FA fine following his public criticism of match officials after a draw with Manchester United.

Things have not been straightforward off the pitch either, with Thomas Frank reported as the leading candidate to replace Arbeloa should the club decide to make a change. That backdrop makes this a fixture Fulham cannot afford to lose.

Hull City, meanwhile, have shown they can compete at this level despite a difficult run of form. Sergej Jakirovic's side have taken points from Chelsea and Everton in recent weeks, and a 2-0 home win over Manchester United earlier in the season demonstrated what they are capable of on their day.

The Tigers have found consistency hard to come by, however, and their injury list heading into this trip to London is lengthy. Jakirovic will need a sharp performance from his available players to take anything from Craven Cottage.

With Fulham desperate for points at the bottom and Hull looking to consolidate their position in the top half, this fixture has genuine tension on both sides. Read on below for all the information you need to watch it live.

How to watch Fulham vs Hull City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Fulham head into this fixture without Tom Cairney and Antonee Robinson, both listed as injured. Arbeloa's projected XI features Bernd Leno in goal, with a back line of Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Ryan Sessegnon, and David Affengruber. Oscar Bobb, Joshua King, Sander Berge, Shea Charles, and Alex Iwobi are expected to support Gonzalo Garcia in attack.

Hull City travel with a sizeable injury list, with Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes, Ilyas Ansah, Matt Targett, Lucas Gourna-Douath, and Mohamed-Ali Cho all sidelined. Jakirovic's projected XI is expected to see Konstantinos Tzolakis start in goal, with Nobel Mendy, John Egan, Lewie Coyle, and Semi Ajayi in defence, and Oli McBurnie leading the line.

Form

Fulham arrive at this fixture with one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Ipswich Town, and back-to-back losses to Crystal Palace and Sunderland earlier in the run underline the difficulties Arbeloa's side have faced. The Cottagers' only win in this stretch came in the Carabao Cup away at West Ham United, with a 1-1 draw at Manchester United and a goalless draw at Liverpool making up the remainder. Fulham scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Hull City have managed one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Premier League draw with Everton, and they also drew 2-2 against Chelsea in the league during this period. The Tigers' sole victory came away at Aston Villa, a 0-0 draw that became a win on further review of the data — their only confirmed win was a 1-0 away result at Coventry City. Hull scored five goals and conceded five across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup in January 2023, when Fulham won 2-0 away at Hull City. Looking across the last five head-to-head encounters, Fulham hold the stronger record, winning three of the five matches while Hull have not claimed a victory in the series. The sides have met predominantly in Championship football, with Fulham winning 2-0 at home in August 2021, 1-0 away in February 2022, and 1-0 away in January 2020, while Hull won 3-0 at Craven Cottage in November 2019.

Standings

In the Premier League table, the two clubs find themselves at opposite ends of the picture. Fulham sit in 20th place, making this a must-win fixture for a side that has not yet found their footing at this level. Hull City are in eighth, and three points here would further strengthen their credentials as genuine top-half contenders in their first season back in the top flight.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Hull City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: