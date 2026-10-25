Bundesliga - Game Week 7 Oct 25, 2026 - 12:30 Europa-Park Stadion

Today's game between Freiburg and Bayern Munich will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 12:30 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Freiburg vs Bayern Munich are listed below.

Bayern Munich travel to the Europa-Park Stadion to face SC Freiburg in a Bundesliga fixture that arrives at a turbulent moment for the reigning champions.

Freiburg sit third in the table and have shown they are capable of competing with the division's best, though their recent form has been uneven. Julian Schuster's side lost back-to-back games against Monaco in the Conference League and Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga before this fixture.

Bayern arrive in the Breisgau without their head coach. Vincent Kompany collapsed on Friday while watching a reserve team training session and was taken to hospital, where he remains under observation. Sporting director Max Eberl confirmed Kompany's condition is stable but said the club is talking in terms of weeks, not days, before any return. Assistant coach Aaron Danks will take charge on the touchline.

The injury list compounds Bayern's problems. Manuel Neuer misses out with a persistent tendon irritation in his foot, while Joshua Kimmich remains absent following a bereavement in his family. Min-Jae Kim, Luis Diaz, and Jamal Musiala are also unavailable, and Aleksandar Pavlovic is a doubt with a calf problem. It is a heavily depleted squad heading into a difficult away fixture.

Despite the disruption, Bayern's quality runs deep. Harry Kane leads the attack, Michael Olise provides the creative spark, and Jonas Urbig deputises in goal. Uli Hoeneß has spoken in glowing terms about Olise in recent days, describing him as on course to become the best player in the world.

Freiburg will fancy their chances of exploiting the visitors' makeshift shape, but Bayern's squad depth and winning mentality make them dangerous regardless of circumstances. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Freiburg head into the match without Florent Muslija and Bruno Ogbus through injury, though Julian Schuster otherwise has a largely fit squad to select from. The projected XI includes Mio Backhaus in goal, with a back four of Jordy Makengo, Matthias Ginter, Philipp Treu, and Max Rosenfelder. Yuito Suzuki, Derry Scherhant, Maximilian Eggestein, and Yannik Engelhardt are expected in midfield, with Jan-Niklas Beste and Igor Matanovic leading the attack.

Bayern face a more significant absentee list. Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, and Min-Jae Kim are all ruled out through injury, while Joshua Kimmich remains away from the squad for personal reasons. Manuel Neuer also misses out with a foot tendon issue, meaning Jonas Urbig starts in goal. Aaron Danks is expected to field a back four of Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Josip Stanisic, and Nathaniel Brown, with Tom Bischof and Konrad Laimer in central midfield. Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, and Alphonso Davies support striker Harry Kane.

Form

Freiburg have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one additional win in a friendly. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Monaco in the Conference League, and they also fell 2-1 to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Prior to those losses, they beat Jablonec 3-2 in Europe and Schalke 04 2-1 in the league, showing they are capable of picking up results at home.

Bayern have not lost in their last five competitive matches, recording two wins, two draws, and one further draw. Their most recent game was a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League, and they thrashed RB Leipzig 6-1 in the Bundesliga the previous weekend. Across their last five matches Bayern have scored 20 goals, though they have also conceded ten, suggesting some defensive vulnerability despite their overall dominance.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026 at the Europa-Park Stadion, where Bayern won 2-3. Bayern have won three of the last five encounters between the clubs, with one draw and one Bayern win at home. The head-to-head record strongly favours the visitors, who have conceded just nine goals across those five meetings while scoring sixteen.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Freiburg currently sit third while Bayern are placed second, meaning both clubs are firmly in the upper reaches of the division as the season reaches its early stages.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: