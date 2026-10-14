Champions League - Game Week 2 Oct 14, 2026 - 12:45 de Kuip

Today's game between Feyenoord and Como will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

Feyenoord vs Como is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Feyenoord host Como at De Kuip in Rotterdam in what is a significant fixture in the Champions League group stage for both clubs.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are sitting deep in the standings and need points urgently after a difficult start to their European campaign. A 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in their opening group match set the tone, and the pressure is building on the Dutch side to respond at home.

Feyenoord's domestic form tells a different story. Three consecutive Eredivisie wins, including a 5-0 dismantling of FC Utrecht and a 7-0 away victory at PEC Zwolle, suggest a team capable of real attacking output when confidence is high. Captain Luciano Valente has spoken openly about how a shift in mood at the club has made a tangible difference. "Now we have a lot of positivity. That makes running easier too," he said ahead of this match.

Como arrive in Rotterdam having navigated their first-ever Champions League campaign with genuine ambition. Cesc Fabregas's side beat RB Leipzig 4-1 in their group opener and sit in a strong position in the standings, giving them the luxury of approaching this fixture with composure rather than desperation.

Fabregas prepared his squad meticulously for this trip, studying how Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan dismantled Gasperini's systems as a tactical reference point. His side drew 0-0 with Roma last weekend, a result that left Fabregas frustrated given Como had a numerical advantage for much of the second half but lacked the patience to find a winner.

Nico Paz, the former Real Madrid playmaker who has flourished under Fabregas's guidance, is expected to feature and will be one to watch in the middle of the park. The Argentine has credited his manager with transforming his career since his move to Italy.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Feyenoord vs Como live.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Como with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is without a number of players through injury, with Thomas Beelen, Bart Nieuwkoop, Jordan Bos, Reiss Nelson, Gijs Smal, and Shaqueel van Persie all sidelined. The projected XI features Tjark Ernst in goal, with Javi Lopez, Jerry St. Juste, Mika Marmol, and Givairo Read expected to form the defensive line, and Luciano Valente leading the attack.

Cesc Fabregas has Moise Kean unavailable through injury, a situation that drew public attention after the Italian national team's medical staff and Fabregas exchanged pointed words over how the issue arose during the international break. Jean Butez is set to start in goal for Como, with Nico Paz and Martin Baturina expected to operate centrally, and Anastasios Douvikas leading the line.

Form

Feyenoord head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Barcelona in the Champions League. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie, and they have shown a capacity for big scorelines, putting seven past PEC Zwolle and five past FC Utrecht in recent weeks. Across their last five games, they have scored 16 goals, though the 5-1 loss to Barcelona exposed vulnerabilities at the back.

Como have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at home to Roma in Serie A, and their standout performance in this run was a commanding 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League. They also won 1-4 away at Genoa and beat Parma 2-1, though a 2-0 defeat to Frosinone represents a low point in the sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Feyenoord and Como. Further information will be added closer to kick-off if it becomes available.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Feyenoord's position deep in the table means they are under real pressure to collect points at home, while Como's place in the top tier of the group puts them in a comfortable position to approach this match with confidence.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Feyenoord vs Como today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: