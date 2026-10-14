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Champions League
team-logoFeyenoord
de Kuip
team-logoComo
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
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How to watch today's Feyenoord vs Como Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Feyenoord vs Como
Feyenoord
Como
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Feyenoord and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
de Kuip

Today's game between Feyenoord and Como will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

Feyenoord vs Como is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Feyenoord host Como at De Kuip in Rotterdam in what is a significant fixture in the Champions League group stage for both clubs.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are sitting deep in the standings and need points urgently after a difficult start to their European campaign. A 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in their opening group match set the tone, and the pressure is building on the Dutch side to respond at home.

Feyenoord's domestic form tells a different story. Three consecutive Eredivisie wins, including a 5-0 dismantling of FC Utrecht and a 7-0 away victory at PEC Zwolle, suggest a team capable of real attacking output when confidence is high. Captain Luciano Valente has spoken openly about how a shift in mood at the club has made a tangible difference. "Now we have a lot of positivity. That makes running easier too," he said ahead of this match.

Como arrive in Rotterdam having navigated their first-ever Champions League campaign with genuine ambition. Cesc Fabregas's side beat RB Leipzig 4-1 in their group opener and sit in a strong position in the standings, giving them the luxury of approaching this fixture with composure rather than desperation.

Fabregas prepared his squad meticulously for this trip, studying how Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan dismantled Gasperini's systems as a tactical reference point. His side drew 0-0 with Roma last weekend, a result that left Fabregas frustrated given Como had a numerical advantage for much of the second half but lacked the patience to find a winner.

Nico Paz, the former Real Madrid playmaker who has flourished under Fabregas's guidance, is expected to feature and will be one to watch in the middle of the park. The Argentine has credited his manager with transforming his career since his move to Italy.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Feyenoord vs Como live.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Como with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
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Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
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Monthly from$6.67
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Team news & squads

Feyenoord vs Como Probable lineups

4-3-3
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
page.match.formation.title
Como crest
Como
COM
4-2-3-1
T. ErnstT. ErnstJ. LopezJ. LopezJ. St. JusteJ. St. JusteM. MarmolM. MarmolG. ReadG. ReadG. ZechielG. ZechielO. TarghallineO. TarghallineC. VanhoutteC. VanhoutteN. FerriN. FerriL. ValenteL. ValenteA. Hadj MoussaA. Hadj MoussaJ. ButezJ. ButezJ. RamonJ. RamonA. ValleA. ValleT. ChalobahT. ChalobahY. CoutoY. CoutoM. BaturinaM. BaturinaA. DiaoA. DiaoN. PazN. PazL. Da CunhaL. Da CunhaL. MillaL. MillaA. DouvikasA. Douvikas
Como crest
Como
COM
4-3-3
Feyenoord

Starting XI

Como

Manager

  • G. van Bronckhorst
  • C. Fabregas

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is without a number of players through injury, with Thomas Beelen, Bart Nieuwkoop, Jordan Bos, Reiss Nelson, Gijs Smal, and Shaqueel van Persie all sidelined. The projected XI features Tjark Ernst in goal, with Javi Lopez, Jerry St. Juste, Mika Marmol, and Givairo Read expected to form the defensive line, and Luciano Valente leading the attack.

Cesc Fabregas has Moise Kean unavailable through injury, a situation that drew public attention after the Italian national team's medical staff and Fabregas exchanged pointed words over how the issue arose during the international break. Jean Butez is set to start in goal for Como, with Nico Paz and Martin Baturina expected to operate centrally, and Anastasios Douvikas leading the line.

Form

FEY

FEY - Form

NEC
W1-3
BAR
L5-1
ZWO
W0-7
UTR
W5-0
AZ
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
COM

COM - Form

GEN
W1-4
RBL
W4-1
PAR
W2-1
FRC
L2-0
ROM
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Feyenoord head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Barcelona in the Champions League. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie, and they have shown a capacity for big scorelines, putting seven past PEC Zwolle and five past FC Utrecht in recent weeks. Across their last five games, they have scored 16 goals, though the 5-1 loss to Barcelona exposed vulnerabilities at the back.

Como have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at home to Roma in Serie A, and their standout performance in this run was a commanding 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League. They also won 1-4 away at Genoa and beat Parma 2-1, though a 2-0 defeat to Frosinone represents a low point in the sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Feyenoord and Como. Further information will be added closer to kick-off if it becomes available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Feyenoord's position deep in the table means they are under real pressure to collect points at home, while Como's place in the top tier of the group puts them in a comfortable position to approach this match with confidence.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Feyenoord vs Como today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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