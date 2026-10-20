Champions League - Game Week 3 Oct 20, 2026 - 15:00 Estadio do Dragao

Today's game between FC Porto and PSV Eindhoven will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven are listed below.

FC Porto host PSV Eindhoven at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto in the UEFA Champions League, with both clubs looking to arrest difficult runs in the competition.

Francesco Farioli's Porto arrive into this fixture having lost their last Champions League outing, a 3-2 defeat at home to Real Betis. That result leaves the Portuguese side sitting 30th in the Champions League standings, and another defeat at their own ground would place them in serious danger of missing the knockout rounds.

Porto's domestic form tells a different story. Wins over Benfica and Casa Pia AC in Liga Portugal show a squad capable of producing results, and Farioli will be looking to channel that confidence into a European performance that the Estadio do Dragao demands.

PSV arrive in Porto carrying their own wounds from the competition. Peter Bosz's side have lost two of their last three matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig and a 2-1 Eredivisie loss to ADO Den Haag. Sitting 26th in the Champions League table, PSV cannot afford to keep dropping points in Europe.

Bosz faces a significant injury crisis heading into this fixture, with a long list of absentees stretching across multiple positions. How PSV manage those absences against a Porto side desperate for a home win will go a long way to deciding the outcome.

This is a fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs. Porto need a win to climb out of the bottom tier of the league phase; PSV need points to stay in contention for the knockouts. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven live.

How to watch FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Francesco Farioli names a projected XI featuring Diogo Costa in goal, with Francisco Moura, Jakub Kiwior, Martim Fernandes, and Pablo Rosario in defensive positions. Alan Varela, Gabriel Veiga, and Victor Froholdt are expected in midfield, with Andre Silva, Borja Sainz, and Pepe completing the lineup. Porto are without William Gomes and Vasco Sousa through injury, with no suspensions reported.

Peter Bosz's projected XI for PSV features Matej Kovar in goal, supported by Armando Obispo, Lutsharel Geertruida, Filip Kostic, and Sergino Dest. Esmir Bajraktarevic, Mauro Junior, Kodai Sano, Ivan Perisic, Noah Fernandez, and Sven Mijnans make up the rest of the expected lineup. PSV carry a lengthy injury list into this fixture, with Jerdy Schouten, Alassane Plea, Kilian Sildillia, Paul Wanner, Ricardo Pepi, Sam Lammers, and Sami Ouaissa all unavailable. No suspensions are reported for the away side.

Form

FC Porto have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 3-2 loss to Real Betis in the Champions League. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Maritimo in Liga Portugal, and they also claimed a 3-1 victory over Benfica and a 4-1 win over Casa Pia AC during the same run. Porto scored eleven goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

PSV have recorded two wins and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Eredivisie defeat to ADO Den Haag, which followed a 1-0 Champions League loss to RB Leipzig. Earlier in the run, PSV beat SC Heerenveen 2-0 and Sparta Rotterdam 4-1, but also fell 3-2 to FC Twente. Bosz's side scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly on July 21, 2016, when PSV Eindhoven hosted FC Porto and won 3-0. No further head-to-head fixtures are available in the dataset, making this Champions League encounter a rare competitive meeting between the two sides.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, FC Porto sit 30th and PSV Eindhoven are placed 26th, with both clubs under pressure to accumulate points in the league phase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: