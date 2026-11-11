How to watch England vs Croatia with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 Nov 12, 2026 - 14:45 Wembley

England host Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday evening in their UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture, with Thomas Tuchel's side looking to consolidate their position in the group standings.

The occasion carries extra weight beyond the match itself. Harry Kane is set to break Peter Shilton's long-standing England men's appearance record when he earns his 126th cap, surpassing the legendary goalkeeper who held the mark since 1989. A special pre-match ceremony is planned at Wembley, with Shilton present to mark the handover.

Kane's Ballon d'Or triumph will also be recognised in front of the home crowd, adding a celebratory backdrop to what is already a milestone night for English football. The Bayern Munich striker is targeting 100 international goals and shows no sign of slowing down.

Croatia arrive under Slaven Bilic having endured a difficult Nations League campaign. Their recent meetings with England have been one-sided, and the visitors will need a significant improvement to avoid another heavy defeat at Wembley.

England's young squad continues to attract attention. Eighteen-year-old Rio Ngumoha has earned another call-up after impressing at club level, including a standout performance in Liverpool's Champions League win over Villarreal, and will be eager to feature again on the international stage.

Jude Bellingham brings his Real Madrid quality to the Wembley midfield, while Declan Rice anchors the engine room. England carry genuine depth and momentum into this fixture.

For viewing information, everything you need to know about how to watch England vs Croatia live is listed below.

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