How to watch Denmark vs Norway with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 Nov 17, 2026 - 14:45 Parken

Denmark host Norway at Parken in Copenhagen on Tuesday evening in the final round of UEFA Nations League Group A4, with second place and a quarter-final berth on the line.

Brian Riemer's side arrive in stunning form after thrashing Portugal 4-1 in Braga on Saturday, a result that moved them onto nine points and within one game of securing their knockout-stage spot. Rasmus Hojlund scored twice and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg added a penalty in what was Portugal's heaviest home defeat in official competition history.

Morten Hjulmand called it one of the greatest victories in Danish football history, though the Sporting midfielder was quick to stress that the job is not finished. A draw at Parken will be enough for Denmark to advance, but a defeat would hand Norway the runner-up berth instead.

Norway also head into Tuesday's fixture with momentum, having beaten Wales 3-1 in Oslo on Saturday. Erling Haaland scored from the penalty spot and contributed an assist, while Antonio Nusa broke the deadlock and Andreas Schjelderup added a second. Stale Solbakken's men know only a win in Copenhagen will do.

Haaland will be central to Norway's hopes, though the Manchester City striker was drawn into questions after the Wales match regarding the club's ongoing Premier League financial charges case. He made clear his focus remains entirely on football and on this decisive Nations League fixture.

Martin Odegaard played the full 90 minutes against Wales despite spending the night before the match ill, a fact only revealed by Solbakken after the game. His availability and sharpness will be worth monitoring ahead of kick-off.

With Portugal already confirmed as group winners and Wales heading for the relegation play-offs, Tuesday's match at Parken is a straight shootout for second place. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

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