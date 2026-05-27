Conference League - Final Stage Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano will kick-off at May 27, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for the Conference League Final are listed below.

Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano meet at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Wednesday, May 27, with the UEFA Conference League trophy on the line. It is the biggest night in both clubs' recent histories, and one that neither side could have scripted at the start of the season.

For Crystal Palace, reaching a European final represents a remarkable achievement under Oliver Glasner. The South London club won the FA Cup in 2025 and now find themselves one game away from continental glory, though Glasner has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season, adding a bittersweet edge to what could be a memorable send-off.

Rayo Vallecano arrive from Madrid having finished the LaLiga campaign in strong form. Inigo Perez's side secured wins over Deportivo Alaves and Villarreal in their final two league outings, carrying genuine momentum into Germany.

Palace's domestic season ended on a difficult note. A 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on the final day of the Premier League campaign, a result that handed the Gunners the title at Selhurst Park, was followed by earlier losses to Manchester City and draws with Brentford and Everton. Their last win before this final came against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League semi-final.

Rayo, sitting fifth in the Conference League standings compared to Palace's tenth, have shown they can grind out results in Europe. Their 1-0 win over Strasbourg in the previous round demonstrated a disciplined, compact approach that Glasner's side will need to unpick.

As for what is at stake beyond the trophy itself, the winners earn a place in next season's UEFA Europa League, a significant prize for two clubs not accustomed to regular continental football.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Oliver Glasner has a largely fit squad to choose from ahead of the final. Chris Richards and Edward Nketiah are both absent through injury, but Glasner's projected XI features Dean Henderson in goal, with a back line of Maxence Lacroix, Jaydee Canvot, Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell. Daniel Munoz, Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada are expected to operate in midfield, with Ismaila Sarr, Yeremy Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta providing the attacking threat.

Rayo Vallecano are without Luiz Felipe through injury, though no suspensions are listed for Inigo Perez's side. The projected XI points to Dani Cardenas in goal, with a defence of Pathe Ciss, Florian Lejeune, Pep Chavarria and Ivan Balliu. Jorge de Frutos, Oscar Valentin, Alvaro Garcia, Isi Palazon and Unai Lopez are expected to support lone striker Alexandre Zurawski. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Crystal Palace head into the final with a mixed recent record, winning one, drawing two and losing two of their last five matches. Their only victory in that run came against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League, a 2-1 result that put them through to this stage. Back-to-back Premier League draws against Everton and Brentford, both finishing 2-2, were followed by a 3-0 loss to Manchester City and then a 2-1 defeat at home to Arsenal on the final day of the league season. Palace scored seven goals across those five games but conceded eight, suggesting a side that can hurt opponents but has shown defensive vulnerability in recent weeks.

Rayo Vallecano arrive in considerably better shape, having won three and drawn two of their last five. They have not lost in that period, with back-to-back LaLiga wins over Villarreal, 2-0, and Deportivo Alaves, 2-1, their most recent results. Draws against Valencia and Girona, both 1-1, sit either side of a disciplined 1-0 Conference League win over Strasbourg. Rayo have scored seven and conceded three across those matches, a defensive record that compares favourably with their opponents.





Head-to-Head Record





Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano have no recorded head-to-head meetings in the dataset provided. Wednesday's final in Leipzig will be the first competitive fixture between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League standings, Rayo Vallecano sit fifth while Crystal Palace are placed tenth, though both sides have reached the final and league phase positions carry no bearing on the outcome in Leipzig.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: