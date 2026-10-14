Champions League - Game Week 2 Oct 14, 2026 - 15:00 Aspmyra Stadion

Today's game between Bodoe/Glimt and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund in the United States are listed below.

Borussia Dortmund travel to the Aspmyra Stadion to face Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League, with Niko Kovac's side looking to build on their strong early-season momentum in European competition.

For Dortmund, this trip to northern Norway arrives at a significant moment. The club moved quickly this week to tie Kovac down to a new contract until June 2029, a clear statement of intent from the board after a period of genuine stability at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund's league form has been impressive, though their most recent outing served as a reminder of the psychological fragility that can creep into this squad. A 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen, in which they led 2-0 with ten minutes remaining, will have stung — and Kovac was blunt in his assessment afterwards, stating his side had only themselves to blame.

Bodø/Glimt are no strangers to European nights at the Aspmyra Stadion, and Kjetil Knutsen's side will draw confidence from their domestic form heading into this fixture. They arrive with three wins from their last five across all competitions and will look to make the artificial surface and the northern conditions as uncomfortable as possible for the visitors.

The only previous meeting between these clubs ended 2-2, a result that underlines Glimt's capacity to compete against top European opposition on their own patch.

Dortmund currently sit 11th in the Champions League standings, while Glimt occupy 36th. There is clear incentive for both sides, with the early phase of the competition still very much open.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund live.

How to watch Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Kjetil Knutsen names a projected XI featuring Nikita Haikin in goal, with a back four of Haitam Aleesami, Fredrik Andre Bjørkan, Villads Nielsen, and Fredrik Sjøvold. Sondre Brunstad Fet, Patrick Berg, and Joshua Kitolano are expected to operate in midfield, with Sondre Auklend, Andreas Helmersen, and Ole Blomberg leading the attack. Odin Luraas Bjørtuft is suspended and will play no part.

For Dortmund, Niko Kovac is set to line up with Gregor Kobel in goal behind a defence of Daniel Svensson, Waldemar Anton, Joane Gadou, and Joey Veerman. Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha are expected in central midfield, with Maximilian Beier, Konstantinos Karetsas, and Luca Reggiani supporting Serhou Guirassy up front. Emre Can is ruled out through injury.

Form

Bodø/Glimt head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning three and losing two of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Eliteserien win over Kristiansund BK, and they also put six past Rana FK in the cup. The defeats in this run came against Brann in the league and Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the latter a heavy 5-0 loss. Across the five matches, Glimt scored 15 goals and conceded 11.

Dortmund arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five. The draw was the most recent result, a 2-2 stalemate with Werder Bremen after leading 2-0 late on. Prior to that, they recorded a 1-0 win at VfB Stuttgart, a 3-0 victory over Paderborn, a 3-2 Champions League win over Villarreal, and a 2-3 win at Hoffenheim. Dortmund have scored 11 goals across those five games and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two sides ended 2-2, a Champions League fixture played in December 2025 at a venue where Dortmund were the home side. That single data point tells a story of competitive balance — Glimt held their own against a club of Dortmund's stature, and neither side can claim a clear historical edge heading into this encounter.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Dortmund sit 11th and are well placed to push for a direct knockout-round berth, while Bodø/Glimt occupy 36th and need points urgently to avoid an early exit from the competition. The gap in position makes this a must-win fixture for the hosts and a valuable opportunity for Dortmund to consolidate their European ambitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: