Bundesliga - Game Week 6 Oct 17, 2026 - 12:30 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 12:30 p.m..

The following services are carrying Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live. Check your regional availability and sign up through the links provided to watch.

Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, October 17, in a Bundesliga fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table.

Vincent Kompany's side arrive at this game with frustration to shake off. Back-to-back draws — a 2-2 in Augsburg and a 3-3 in Stavanger against Viking in the Champions League — have checked their momentum. The Stavanger result stung particularly: Bayern overturned a two-goal deficit to lead 3-2, only to concede in stoppage time with ten men after Michael Olise was sent off in the 74th minute.

The Olise situation has generated noise beyond the red card itself. Sportvorstand Max Eberl confirmed the matter has been handled internally, while Lothar Matthäus argued publicly that a financial penalty would be excessive given Olise has already ruled himself out of next week's Champions League match against Arsenal. Olise is expected to return to the starting lineup here.

Leipzig arrive in a sharply different mood. Martin Demichelis's team have won their last two matches without conceding — a 6-0 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga followed by a disciplined 1-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League. That run of form gives Leipzig a platform to make a statement in Munich.

Harry Kane adds a milestone dimension to the home side's cause. England's captain is set to make his 100th Bundesliga appearance, having scored 101 goals across those matches — more than any player in the competition's history at that stage. In five previous league meetings with Leipzig specifically, he has scored seven times.

Manuel Neuer's fitness remains uncertain after a foot injury, meaning Jonas Urbig could start again. Kompany has spoken positively about the goalkeeper competition developing between the two, describing it as a situation the club deliberately cultivated.

For details on how to watch this fixture live, the broadcast and streaming options are listed below.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

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Team news & squads

Kompany is without Jamal Musiala and Tarek Buchmann through injury. Neuer's availability is uncertain due to a foot problem; Urbig is expected to deputise if the veteran goalkeeper is not passed fit in time. The projected XI includes Upamecano, Tah, Davies, Stanisic, Olise, Diaz, Saibari, Pavlovic, Kimmich, and Kane.

Demichelis is dealing with a longer injury list. Christoph Baumgartner, Forzan Assan Ouedraogo, Marc Guiu, and Viggo Gebel are all unavailable. The projected Leipzig lineup features Vandevoordt in goal, with Baku, Orban, Raum, and Lukeba in defence, and Nkunku leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Bayern have taken three wins, two draws, and no defeats across their last five matches, scoring 17 goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw with Viking in the Champions League, where they recovered from 0-2 down before conceding late. Earlier in that run, they beat Union Berlin 7-0 in the Bundesliga and defeated Bodø/Glimt 5-0 in Europe.

Leipzig have won two and lost three of their last five, scoring 14 goals and conceding ten. Their recent record shows sharp contrast depending on the opponent: back-to-back wins over Eintracht Frankfurt (6-0) and PSV (1-0) follow earlier defeats to Como (1-4) and Bayer Leverkusen (0-2). The two clean sheets in succession represent a clear improvement in defensive structure.

Head-to-Head Record

Bayern have dominated this fixture in recent years. The sides met in a pre-season friendly in August 2026, with Bayern winning 3-1, and their last competitive encounter — a DFB-Pokal tie in February 2026 — ended 2-0 to the hosts. Across the five most recent meetings in all competitions, Bayern have won three, with one draw and one Leipzig win. The only points Bayern dropped in that span came in a 3-3 Bundesliga draw at Leipzig in May 2025, which remains Leipzig's sole positive result from this recent series.

Standings

Bayern sit third in the Bundesliga, two points off the top, making this a match they cannot afford to drop points in if they want to stay in contention. Leipzig are fifth, close enough that a win in Munich would push them firmly into the title conversation.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: