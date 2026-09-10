Champions League - Game Week 1 Sep 10, 2026 - 15:00 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Bodoe/Glimt will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Bayern Munich vs Bodø/Glimt is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bayern Munich host Bodø/Glimt at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the UEFA Champions League. Vincent Kompany's side enter the contest in seventh place in the Champions League standings, level with their Norwegian opponents.

Bayern arrive at this fixture with their confidence growing after a strong run of results. Their most recent league outing ended in a 0-0 draw at Schalke 04, but that followed a commanding 5-1 Bundesliga victory over VfB Stuttgart and a Super Cup win against Borussia Dortmund. Harry Kane continues to be their focal point in attack, with the England captain closing in on 100 goals for the club and firmly in the conversation for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Michael Olise has also been central to Bayern's ambitions this season. The France international has attracted attention from Real Madrid, though Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has acknowledged that guarantees are difficult in today's transfer market. On the pitch, Olise's form has been a major factor in Bayern's title defence.

Bodø/Glimt arrive in Munich in fine fettle. Kjetil Knutsen's side have won all five of their last matches across domestic and European competition, including a 3-0 aggregate victory over NEC Nijmegen in Champions League qualification. The Norwegian club have shown they can travel and perform, winning four of those five games away from home.

Jens Petter Hauge leads the Bodø/Glimt attack and will be central to their threat on the counter. The Norwegians will need a disciplined defensive display if they are to cause an upset at one of Europe's most iconic venues.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich vs Bodø/Glimt live.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vincent Kompany is expected to name a strong Bayern Munich side, with a projected XI of Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Min-Jae Kim, Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich, Michael Olise, and Harry Kane. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Kjetil Knutsen's Bodø/Glimt are projected to line up with Nikita Haikin in goal, supported by Fredrik Sjoevold, Odin Luraas Bjoertuft, Fredrik Andre Bjoerkan, and Villads Nielsen in defence, with Sondre Brunstad Fet, Patrick Berg, Sondre Auklend, Ole Blomberg, Andreas Helmersen, and Jens Petter Hauge completing the XI. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the away squad either.

Form

Bayern Munich head into this match with four wins and one draw from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw at Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, though that followed a 5-1 league win over VfB Stuttgart and a 1-2 Super Cup victory at Borussia Dortmund. Bayern have scored 12 goals and conceded two across those five matches, with their only dropped points coming in that Schalke stalemate.

Bodø/Glimt arrive on the back of five consecutive wins, including back-to-back Champions League qualification victories over NEC Nijmegen — 3-0 away and 1-3 at home. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win at Fredrikstad in the Eliteserien. Across those five matches, Glimt have scored 15 goals and conceded just four, underlining their attacking threat heading into this tie.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available between Bayern Munich and Bodø/Glimt. This fixture represents a fresh meeting between the two clubs.

Standings

Both Bayern Munich and Bodø/Glimt are currently positioned seventh in the Champions League standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: