Champions League - Game Week 3 Oct 21, 2026 - 15:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Viking will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Aston Villa vs Viking is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Aston Villa host Viking at Villa Park in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 21, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 PM ET.

Unai Emery's side arrive into this fixture carrying genuine momentum across two fronts. A 6-0 dismantling of Fenerbahce in their previous Champions League outing was followed by a 1-0 Premier League win at Newcastle United, where midfielder Johan Manzambi scored the only goal at St James' Park. Villa sit fourth in the Champions League standings, firmly in contention for automatic qualification.

Manzambi has been one of the stories of Villa's season. The 21-year-old has drawn interest from Liverpool, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich, but has committed his immediate future to Villa Park, deciding that continued development under Emery represents the right path. His goal at Newcastle underlined exactly why Europe's biggest clubs are watching.

Nicolas Jackson has been central to Villa's attacking output since his club-record arrival from Chelsea in the summer. Reunited with Emery, the striker scored twice against Fenerbahce and is building the kind of form that has pundits tipping him for a career-best season in front of goal.

Viking arrive as clear underdogs but carry their own credibility. Morten Jensen's side held Bayern Munich to a 3-3 draw in their most recent Champions League outing, which confirms they are capable of causing problems against elite opposition and will not simply defend deep at Villa Park.

For Villa, this is a chance to consolidate their European standing and build on what has been a genuinely impressive run of results. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Viking with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Unai Emery is expected to name a strong side for this Champions League fixture. The projected XI reads: Zion Suzuki; Matty Cash, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Pau Torres, Tyrone Mings; Boubacar Kamara, Alysson Edward; Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Ibrahim Mbaye; Nicolas Jackson. Ian Maatsen, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all sidelined through injury and will play no part.

For Viking, Morten Jensen's projected lineup features Arild Oestboe in goal, supported by a back four of Henrik Falchener, Henrik Heggheim, Gianni Stensness, and Kristoffer Haugen. Anders Baertelsen, Veton Berisha, Sondre Bjoershol, Nicholas D'Agostino, and Martin Roseth are all unavailable due to injury.

Form

Aston Villa head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent result was the 1-0 Premier League victory at Newcastle United, which followed the commanding 6-0 Champions League win over Fenerbahce. Villa also claimed a 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur during this run. Across the five matches, they have scored 13 goals and conceded five, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Viking have also been in solid form, winning four of their last five and drawing one. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 Eliteserien victory over Fredrikstad, while their Champions League credibility was reinforced by the 3-3 draw at Bayern Munich. They have scored 11 goals across the five matches and conceded 10, pointing to an attack-minded approach that Villa's defence will need to respect.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Aston Villa and Viking are on record. This fixture marks the first time the two clubs have faced each other at European level.

Standings

In the Champions League, Aston Villa sit fourth and Viking are placed 29th. Villa's position keeps them well inside the automatic qualification places, while Viking need a strong result to make meaningful progress up the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Viking today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: