How to watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 Nov 21, 2026 - 10:00 Villa Park

Aston Villa host Sunderland at Villa Park in the Premier League, with Unai Emery's side looking to arrest a run of mixed results in domestic competition.

Villa arrive into this fixture having failed to win any of their last four matches, drawing twice and losing twice. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-4 thriller against Manchester United at Villa Park, a result that underlined both their attacking threat and defensive vulnerabilities this season.

Emery's squad is dealing with a significant injury list. Amadou Onana, who recently signed a new contract extension despite being sidelined with a serious knee injury, remains unavailable alongside Matteo Ruggeri, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Johan Manzambi, and Matty Cash.

Sunderland arrive in Birmingham having beaten Chelsea 1-0 in their most recent Premier League outing, a result that offered Regis Le Bris's side some much-needed momentum after back-to-back defeats. The Black Cats sit 19th in the table, making this a fixture they will approach with real urgency.

Le Bris is without several key players, including Romaine Mundle, Daniel Ballard, Habib Diarra, Granit Xhaka, Juan Riquelme Angulo, and Brian Brobbey, which will test the depth of his available options.

With Villa sitting 10th and Sunderland rooted near the foot of the table, the gap in league position tells only part of the story. Both clubs carry form concerns into this fixture, and the outcome could have meaningful implications for both camps.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland.

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