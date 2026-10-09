Watch today's Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 8 Oct 9, 2026 - 14:00 Al-Awwal Park

Today's game between Al Nassr FC and Al Diriyah will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 2:00 p.m..

Al Nassr return to Saudi Pro League action on Friday, hosting Al Diriyah at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh in Matchday 8 of the 2026-27 season.

Ange Postecoglou's side come into this fixture sitting third in the table, but with defensive problems mounting after the international break. Multiple defensive absences have been reported ahead of the match, adding pressure to a squad already searching for consistency.

The international break brought little relief for Al Nassr. The club were drawn into a public dispute involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Portuguese national team coach Jorge Jesus, with the fallout generating significant attention in the days leading up to this fixture.

Al Diriyah arrive in eighth place, a position that reflects a season of mixed results. Bruno Lage's side have shown enough quality to threaten on their day, and will look to cause problems for a home defence that has looked vulnerable in recent weeks.

With Al Nassr eager to maintain their title challenge and Al Diriyah looking to climb the table, Friday night at Al-Awwal Park carries real stakes for both sides. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Al Nassr head into this match with a defensive injury crisis. Ange Postecoglou has multiple absentees at the back, and updates on the full extent of those absences are expected closer to kick-off.

For Al Diriyah, Bruno Lage has not reported any confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Riyadh.

Form

Al Nassr have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a heavy 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite, their worst result of the season. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Al Khaleej and beat Abha 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League. Across the five matches, they have scored seven goals and conceded nine, a return that reflects the defensive fragility Postecoglou must address.

Al Diriyah have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five Saudi Pro League fixtures. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Abha, and they recorded a 1-2 win at Al Fateh before that. Their only defeat in this run was a 0-2 loss to Al Qadsiah. They have scored four goals and conceded four across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the King Cup on 18 August 2026, when Al Diriyah hosted Al Nassr and lost 1-4. That is the only fixture on record between the clubs from the available data.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr sit third and are well placed in the title race, while Al Diriyah are eighth and looking to push into the top half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: