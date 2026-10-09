Watch today's Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League game on GOAL: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 8 Oct 10, 2026 - 14:00 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Today's game between Al Hilal and Al Ittihad will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m..

Al Hilal host Al Ittihad at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh in what is the standout fixture of Matchday 8 in the Saudi Pro League. The two clubs sit first and second in the table, separated by a single point, making this a genuine title-race confrontation at the earliest stage of the season.

Simone Inzaghi's Hilal arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their 6-0 dismantling of Al-Taawoun in the league and a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite underline the firepower Inzaghi has at his disposal.

Al Ittihad, managed by Jens Wissing, have been equally convincing. Three wins from five — including a 2-1 victory over Al Nassr and a 3-1 away win at Al-Faisaly — reflect a squad capable of hurting any side in the division.

The timing of this fixture adds weight to the occasion. Saudi Arabia's national team was crowned Gulf Cup champions just days ago, and the domestic season now resumes with the league table tightly packed. Hilal lead by one point, but Nassr and Al-Qadisiyah are only two points further back, and Neom SC sit three adrift in fifth.

This is the first meeting between the two clubs since their 1-1 draw at this same venue in February 2026, and both managers will know the result could shape the early narrative of the title race.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Inzaghi has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been made available for Al Hilal at this stage. Updates will be added as the club releases further squad details closer to kick-off.

Al Ittihad are similarly yet to confirm their probable XI under Wissing, with no injury or suspension data currently available. Further team news will be published as it becomes available.

Form

Al Hilal head into this fixture with a record of four wins and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their only loss came against Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League on September 7, a 2-0 reverse that has since been followed by three consecutive victories. The most recent of those was a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 15. Across the five matches, Hilal have scored 11 goals and conceded four, with three clean sheets in that run.

Al Ittihad's last five matches produced three wins, two draws, and no defeats. Wissing's side beat Al Nassr 2-1 on September 5 and followed that with a 3-1 away win at Al-Faisaly on September 11. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 14. The club scored seven goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on February 21, 2026 in the Saudi Pro League. Looking at the last five encounters across all competitions, Al Ittihad hold the stronger record with two wins to Hilal's one, with two draws also in the sequence — though Hilal's 2-0 away win at Al Ittihad in October 2025 and their 3-1 home victory in September 2024 show the balance of power has shifted repeatedly between the clubs.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal currently occupy first place while Al Ittihad sit second, with the two clubs separated by a single point heading into this Matchday 8 fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: