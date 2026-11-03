The dawn of a new era! Lionel Scaloni names first Argentina squad since Lionel Messi's emotional retirement

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Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has officially ushered in a new chapter by naming his first squad since the retirement of legendary captain Lionel Messi. The Albiceleste are preparing for their final friendly matches of the year against Uruguay and Costa Rica, marking the start of a journey without their greatest-ever icon.

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Life after the legendary number 10

The Argentine football landscape has undergone a seismic shift following Messi's decision to hang up his international boots after a historic career. Scaloni must now navigate the challenge of maintaining Argentina's dominance without his talisman, and his latest squad selection reflects a blend of established stars and fresh faces ready to step into the void. This November window serves as a crucial testing ground for the tactical adjustments required in the post-Messi landscape.

Leading the line in this new era are familiar names like Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister, who will be expected to shoulder more creative and leadership responsibilities. While the absence of Messi is the primary talking point, the inclusion of several high-profile Premier League stars ensures that the squad remains formidable. Scaloni has maintained a core group that understands his philosophy, providing a stable foundation as the team transitions toward future major tournaments.

The squad list features several notable inclusions and returns that have caught the eye of supporters. The biggest headline among the new faces is the call-up of Chelsea defender Aaron Anselmino. The 21-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since emerging at Boca Juniors, eventually earning a high-profile move to Stamford Bridge. Despite facing injury setbacks during his time in Europe, Scaloni clearly views him as a long-term solution for the Argentine backline.

Defensive reinforcements and surprise inclusions

Anselmino is not the only defensive talent looking to make a mark. Mariano Troilo of Parma has also been handed a spot in the squad, marking his second call-up to the senior national side. Troilo previously featured in the setup during the World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia but did not manage to get onto the pitch. This window represents a significant opportunity for him to finally make his international debut under Scaloni’s watchful eye.

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In a move that will please many River Plate fans, Gonzalo Montiel has returned to the international fold. The right-back, who was a hero of the 2022 World Cup, had been sidelined from the national team since Argentina's narrow defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. Despite a recent domestic setback where he was sent off in a Superclasico defeat, his experience is deemed vital for a squad currently undergoing such significant change at the top.

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Next matches ARG Friendlies 06:00 URU

Goalkeeping concerns and injury updates

A major point of discussion surrounds the goalkeeping situation. Chelsea’s Emiliano Martinez has been included despite undergoing surgery for a harrowing jaw injury suffered in Premier League action. Although "Dibu" has yet to return to competitive play for the Blues, Scaloni is keen to have his number one present. However, the manager is taking no risks, naming three additional goalkeepers—Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso, and River Plate's Santiago Beltran—to provide cover if Martinez is not fully fit.

The midfield and attacking departments are packed with technical quality, featuring the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Nico Paz, and Thiago Almada. These young talents represent the technical future of the national team. Scaloni is clearly looking to integrate players who can replicate the ball retention and vision that Messi provided, even if no single individual can truly replace the impact of the departed Inter Miami superstar.

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The road ahead for the Albiceleste

Argentina will face Uruguay and Costa Rica in what will be an emotional international break for both the players and the fans. These matches represent more than just friendlies; they are the first steps in defining what this team stands for without their iconic leader. The tactical flexibility of Scaloni will be under the microscope as he decides how to distribute the offensive burden across his talented forward line and creative midfield engine room.

With stars like Matías Soule and Gianluca Prestianni also involved, the focus is firmly on the 2030 World Cup cycle. The transition may be difficult, but the depth of talent available to Scaloni suggests that Argentina will remain a powerhouse in global football.