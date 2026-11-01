'We had enough chances!' – Konrad Laimer frustrated after Bayern batter Dortmund but draw 2-2

Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer expressed deep frustration after the champions were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Dortmund despite racking up 23 shots and an expected goals (xG) figure of 4.18. Harry Kane missed a second-half penalty as Bayern hit the woodwork three times.
Dominant Bayern held despite overwhelming attacking figures
Bayern Munich dominated Borussia Dortmund across 90 minutes at the Allianz Arena but were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw. Konrad Laimer opened the scoring before Dayot Upamecano restored Bayern's lead following Serhou Guirassy's equalizer.
The Bavarians registered 23 shots, 18 of which came from inside the penalty area, generating a massive expected goals (xG) figure of 4.18.
In contrast, Dortmund converted two of their limited opportunities from an xG of just 0.63.
Laimer rues unrewarded second-half display
Laimer, who produced an outstanding box-to-box display, insisted Bayern played well enough to secure a comfortable victory. "We had enough chances to score more goals. I don’t think Dortmund really had more chances in the second half than the two goals they scored," Laimer stated.
"I thought our second half was actually better than the first. We played better, moved the ball better and created a lot of chances. We just didn’t put them away today."
"In the end, we conceded a goal in the 90th minute that we shouldn’t concede. You then end up with a 2-2 draw, which will definitely feel better for Dortmund than us," the Austrian added.
Woodwork and penalty miss prove costly
Bayern's inability to kill off the match was compounded by bad fortune, with the champions hitting the frame of the goal three times. Michael Olise hit the post early on, while Harry Kane struck the crossbar from the penalty spot.
Substitute Lennart Karl also rattled the woodwork in stoppage time before Fabio Silva's late equalizer.
Laimer emphasized squad depth, noting: "We’re entering a phase right now where every single player is important. We’re sticking together."
Champions look to bounce back in Madrid
The draw keeps Bayern top of the Bundesliga on 18 points, leading Dortmund on goal difference.
The squad will travel to Spain to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Bayern seek to translate their creative dominance into three points in Europe.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.