Jurgen Klopp hails Bayern Munich midfield block for Germany

Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has praised his core midfield trio of Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Tom Bischof. Despite navigating a challenging period with Bayern Munich, Klopp insisted the 'Bayern block' has delivered exceptional performances for the national team.
Klopp relies on Bayern core for Germany engine room
Germany manager Jurgen Klopp has underscored the importance of his midfield options ahead of Nations League ties against Serbia and the Netherlands. Among his 24-man selection, Klopp highlighted a core group of Bayern Munich midfielders tasked with anchoring the team's build-up play.
Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Tom Bischof form the foundation of Germany's central unit.
Klopp expressed complete confidence in their ability to translate club responsibilities into international dominance.
Praise for Bayern trio during challenging club phase
"We can go through the midfield. There aren't many surprises," Klopp told reporters when analyzing his central selections.
"In midfield, with Jo Kimmich, Alex Pavlovic, and Tom Bischof, we have this small Bayern block."
"They are all simply doing it really, really well in a very difficult Bayern situation, whether for the club or personally," the Germany boss emphasized.
High expectations for Felix Nmecha's creativity
Beyond the Bayern core, Klopp expressed excitement about Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, praising his technical imagination.
"Felix Nmecha is simply someone who has an incredible amount... he has an incredible amount of imagination in his game," Klopp remarked.
The manager emphasized that combining tactical discipline with creative freedom will be key to breaking down stubborn international defences.
Germany prepare for decisive November fixtures
The German squad will convene at adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach on Monday to begin tactical sessions.
Klopp's midfield unit will face a stern physical contest away against Serbia before clashing with the Netherlands in Berlin.
Germany look to control possession and tempo through their established central pairing.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.