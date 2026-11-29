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Jose Mourinho has hit back at suggestions of a rift within his squad following Real Madrid’s first home defeat of the season against Alaves. The Portuguese tactician defended his tactical decisions and dismissed reports of unrest involving Vinicius Jr and Arda Guler after a frustrating night at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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Mourinho shuts down boos aimed at Vinicius

Mourinho was in a defiant mood following Madrid’s unexpected stumble at home, urging the media to focus on the result rather than searching for internal conflict. When questioned about the Santiago Bernabeu crowd apparently whistling Vinicius, or the Brazilian being the target of frustration when kept on the pitch, Mourinho was quick to shut down the narrative. He insisted that the story of the night was simply the defeat itself, rather than any individual player's relationship with the fans.

"My feeling is that when Real Madrid loses, this is the big story," the manager stated, as quoted by AS. "You have something to talk about at least until Wednesday: Real Madrid has lost, Madrid has played poorly, the coach was wrong with the changes… You don’t need to invent that Guler has left without saying hello, that they whistled Vini… Stories are sought when things go well to add a bit of spice. We have lost, it is a very hard situation for us and I’m sure you have many things to criticise and comment on. It cannot be said that one player has been better than the others and obviously the coach is responsible, there is no other story."

Shrugs off Guler substitution frustration

The former Chelsea boss also brushed off any concerns over Guler’s reaction to being taken off, after the Turkish youngster headed straight for the dugout following his substitution. Rather than taking issue with the visible frustration, Mourinho welcomed the moment as a positive sign of ambition from a player desperate to stay on the pitch.

"I think it’s perfect," he said. "It seems perfect to me the situation of a player who wants to play and has been changed. It seems normal to me. And if you want to make a story, tomorrow you have one that is very simple: Madrid's defeat. You don't have to look for more stories than that Madrid has lost."

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Sacrificing technique to crack Alaves' deep block

Detailing his second-half changes, Mourinho explained why he chose to withdraw Guler while keeping Vinicius on the field despite the team’s struggle to break down a stubborn Alaves defence. He noted that the visitors played with a deep block of five defenders, which limited the effectiveness of technical players like Guler and Bernardo Silva. The coach felt that the physical presence of Espi and the pace of Vinicius were better suited to finding a breakthrough in a congested final third.

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"We were playing against a team that packed their defense. A team that, when they won the ball back, didn't pass it around. Their intention wasn't to keep possession, but to play direct passes to their attacking players and counter-attack with their wingers," Mourinho explained.

"We lacked presence in the box, and I thought Espí would be a solution against a team that presented us with a different style of play than other teams that have come here. Five at the back, three up front, all compact. Bernardo and Arda are similar players, as I've said in previous matches; they're both footballers, players who like to control the ball and move it around, but the team wasn't finding space and lacked presence in the box."

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Wounded Madrid face testing Sociedad trip

Madrid will be desperate to put a frustrating defeat to Alaves firmly behind them as they hit the road for a testing clash against Real Sociedad. With precious ground already dropped, the pressure is squarely on the visitors to deliver an immediate response and get their campaign swiftly back on track away from home.

Never one to shy away from the spotlight, Mourinho took full ownership of the recent setback while insisting his squad must quickly turn their attention back to the training pitch. "The responsibility and the decisions are mine," Mourinho concluded. "We've lost points we couldn't afford to lose, but life goes on, and tomorrow, it's work."