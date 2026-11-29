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Jose Mourinho did not hold back after Real Madrid suffered a damaging first home defeat of the season against Alaves on Saturday. The Portuguese manager took aim at official Guillermo Soto Grado, suggesting the referee has a personal agenda against his star players following a controversial red card for Jude Bellingham.

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Mourinho targets official after Bellingham red

The Madrid manager cut a frustrated figure following his side's first home defeat of the season against Alaves. While the veteran coach was quick to congratulate Quique Sanchez Flores on his tactical approach, he reserved his most biting remarks for referee Soto Grado. The official’s decision to send off Jude Bellingham became the focal point of the post-match autopsy at the Santiago Bernabeu, leading Mourinho to question the referee's motivations during the contest. He pointed to past incidents involving Kylian Mbappe in April 2025 and Vinicius Junior in January 2025 as evidence of a recurring pattern.

"The referee has been very permissive with the balls that they have thrown onto the field and with the five seconds. This referee sent off Mbappe two seasons ago, Vinicius last season, and Bellingham now... Let’s see if next season it is Courtois’ turn. I think this referee likes to show his power, to show that he is a phenomenon," Mourinho said, as quoted by AS.

The coach trusts Bellingham over dugout replay

When pressed specifically on Bellingham's card and the disputed penalty incident involving the midfielder, Mourinho offered a strikingly candid admission about his initial reaction from the touchline. Having quickly reviewed the footage on a tablet in the dugout, the Madrid boss conceded the call looked questionable in real time, yet refused to publicly contradict his player.

"The penalty, I'll be honest with you, I saw it on the bench on the tablet and it seemed doubtful to me, but Jude says it's a penalty," Mourinho explained. "When the player says it's a penalty, I have to think it's a penalty. I have to believe in the player. Quickly on the tablet it looked like it could be an exaggerated penalty, so I'm left with that feeling, but also with the certainty of what Jude told me."

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Mourinho bemoans lack of physical freshness

Despite his grievances with the officiating, the Portuguese boss was candid enough to admit that his own squad's lack of physical sharpness proved decisive on the pitch. While acknowledging there is still plenty to dissect from the performance, Mourinho pinpointed fatigue as the glaring issue.

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"I agree. Quique made his plan, which was not a surprise for us. Yesterday we trained with the intention of getting used to playing against a team that was going to defend like they defended us. They have had the luck that the referee has been very permissive with the times and the stops. I need to look for more answers, but there is one that for me is clear: physical freshness was lacking," Mourinho stated.

Selection headache looms before Sociedad clash

Madrid suffered their first defeat in 11 matches across all competitions, squandering an opportunity to move level with arch-rivals Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table. Compounding Los Blancos' misery from the damaging setback, Mourinho will now be forced to navigate a tricky midweek trip to Anoeta to face Real Sociedad without two key performers due to suspension. Bellingham received his marching orders after picking up two yellow cards during the clash, while Ibrahima Konate also entered the referee's book for the fifth time this league campaign, ruling both stars out of the upcoming fixture.