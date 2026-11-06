'Seven new faces!' – Jorge Jesus rings the changes in first Portugal squad post-Cristiano Ronaldo – Jorge Jesus rings the changes in first Portugal squad post-Cristiano Ronaldo

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has announced his 28-man squad for the final UEFA Nations League group matches against Denmark and Wales. The selection features seven new faces and absolute debuts for FC Porto right-back Alberto Costa and Monza in-form forward Gustavo Varela.

Advertisement

Jesus unveils squad for concluding group stage fixtures

Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus has announced his 28-man squad for the final two Group A4 matches of the UEFA Nations League. La Seleccao will face Denmark in Braga on November 14th before travelling to Cardiff to face Wales on November 17th.

Having already secured qualification for the quarter-finals alongside Spain, Portugal's primary objective is to confirm first place in the group.

The squad announcement carries extra significance as it marks the first selection since the international retirement of legendary captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Debutants Costa and Varela earn first call-ups

The headline inclusions are right-back Alberto Costa from FC Porto and Monza striker Gustavo Varela, both receiving their maiden senior call-ups. Varela arrives in fine form, leading the Serie A scoring charts with nine goals.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Compared to the last squad selection, there are seven new players," Jesus explained regarding his overhaul.

Related Topics

"We intend to value the performance they have demonstrated at their respective clubs, which we consider compatible with a call-up to the senior national team. Five of these players were previously part of the under-21 team. Taking Cris's [Cristiano Ronaldo's] words, we want to focus on the renewal and future of the national team."

Squad list breakdown and notable returns

The 28-man selection also welcomes back several players, including Antonio Silva, Mateus Fernandes, and Carlos Forbs, alongside young talents Rodrigo Mora and Geovany Quenda.

Advertisement

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Rui Silva, Samuel Soares.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Alberto Costa, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Tomas Araujo, Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio, Nuno Tavares.

Advertisement

Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Joao Palhinha, Mateus Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva.

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Francisco Trincao, Rafael Leão, Geovany Quenda, Carlos Forbs, Joao Félix, Goncalo Ramos, Fábio Silva, Gustavo Varela.

Advertisement

Suspension, injuries, and upcoming tests in Braga and Cardiff

Jesus will have to manage a few notable absences for the upcoming fixtures. Francisco Conceicao is suspended following his red card against Norway, while Nuno Mendes misses out through injury.

Joao Cancelo is included in the squad despite serving a suspension for the opening match against Denmark, making him available for the trip to Wales.

Advertisement

Portugal will look to integrate their new faces smoothly as they close out an impressive group stage campaign.