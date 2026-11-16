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Spain v England - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD6Getty Images
Muhammad Zaki

James Trafford or Jordan Pickford? Thomas Tuchel addresses England's No.1 situation after late heroics seal Nations League victory over Spain

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James Trafford has ignited a major selection headache for Thomas Tuchel after producing a standout performance during England’s thrilling victory over Spain. The young goalkeeper played a pivotal role in the 3-2 win, leading the Three Lions boss to address the burgeoning rivalry for the No.1 jersey.

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Trafford holds firm as 10-man England survive late Spain scare

Playing the full match in Madrid, Trafford helped England claim a dramatic 3-2 Nations League triumph over the world champions. Goals from Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa, and Ben White fired the visitors into a commanding 3-0 lead inside 57 minutes.

The contest swung dramatically when Elliot Anderson received a straight red card and Mikel Oyarzabal converted the resulting penalty. Nico Williams struck again in the 75th minute to spark a frantic finale, yet Trafford denied the hosts an equaliser with a stunning late double save.

Tuchel praises Trafford's late heroics

Following the final whistle, Tuchel insisted England have no designated No.1 and challenged his squad to fight for every berth. Speaking in his post-match press conference, the Three Lions boss applauded how Trafford handled the intense pressure in Madrid.

"Very good. That’s his job, to close the gap. We want competition in all positions. We need to see Trafford in high-pressure moments," Tuchel said. "The obvious save, where he deserves full credit, is the double save at the very end. Absolutely brilliant."

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Pickford's long reign under threat as Trafford impresses on the ball

Everton goalkeeper Pickford has served as England's undisputed first choice since 2018, earning 94 international caps. However, at 24 years old - eight years Pickford's junior - Trafford is rapidly emerging as a serious successor, even if he has not completely displaced the veteran just yet.

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Beyond his shot-stopping, Tuchel highlighted Trafford's composure in possession when building from the back.

"There was a lot to do in the deep build-up as well, which he did very, very well, with everyone around him," the German added. "Never lose the concentration, never lose the focus, never lose the vision where to find the free men to overcome the press and put the game to the opponent’s half. With everyone else, he was part of a fantastic team performance."

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Three Lions await Nations League quarter-final draw after topping group

Victory in Madrid secured first place in the group for England, booking their spot in next March's Nations League quarter-finals against a runner-up from another group.

Attention now turns to Friday's draw, with the concluding fixtures in Groups A2 and A4 on Monday and Tuesday set to reveal England's remaining potential opponents. Belgium have already locked in second place in Group A1, making them a possible rival for Tuchel's side.

Written byMuhammad Zaki

News editor

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten

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