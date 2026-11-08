Inter player ratings vs Como: Marcus Thuram leads the charge in commanding San Siro victory

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Inter Milan produced a clinical first-half display to secure a 2-0 victory over Como at the Giuseppe Meazza. Goals from Francesco Esposito and Marcus Thuram proved decisive in a match where the hosts efficiently managed their lead.

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Inter Milan demonstrated their tactical superiority at San Siro, securing a controlled 2-0 victory over a resilient Como side. The Nerazzurri wasted no time asserting their authority, with Francesco Esposito breaking the deadlock in the 12th minute following excellent work by Djed Spence. The pressure remained relentless, and just seven minutes later, Marcus Thuram doubled the advantage, effectively settling the contest before the twenty-minute mark. Inter's ability to compress the pitch in the middle third stifled Como's build-up play, limiting the visitors to just a single shot on target throughout the ninety minutes.

Despite Como enjoying more of the ball in the second half (57% total possession), Inter remained the more dangerous side on the counter, racking up an expected goals (xG) value of 1.86 compared to the visitors' 0.20. Cristian Chivu’s side displayed impressive defensive discipline, recorded 12 interceptions and winning the majority of their physical duels. While the intensity naturally dipped after the interval, the damage done in the opening exchange ensured a comfortable evening for the reigning giants, moving them closer to the summit of the Serie A table.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Josep Martinez - 7/10

A largely spectator role for the Spanish goalkeeper, who was only required to make one save all afternoon. His distribution was efficient, helping Inter bypass Como's initial press, and he commanded his area well during the few crosses that bypassed the front line.

Alessandro Bastoni - 7/10

Typically progressive in his passing, Bastoni acted as a secondary playmaker from the left side of the back three. He remained untroubled defensively and was key to the clean sheet, contributing to a defensive unit that allowed very little central penetration.

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Manuel Akanji - 7/10

The Swiss international provided the structural security Inter needed in the heart of the defence. His positioning was immaculate, ensuring that Douvikas was starved of service, and he handled the physical transitions with his usual composure.

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Carlos Augusto - 7/10

Slotting into the back three, Augusto showed his versatility. He was quick to cover the space behind Dimarco and was proactive in his defensive duties, helping Inter maintain their 12 interceptions as a team.

Midfield

Federico Dimarco - 7/10

A constant threat down the left flank until his substitution in the 87th minute. His delivery from wide areas remained a primary weapon for Inter, and his tactical discipline in tracking back prevented Yago Couto from finding any joy in the final third.

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Djed Spence - 8/10

An excellent performance from the wing-back, who provided the assist for the opening goal in the 12th minute. His explosive pace and direct running caused constant problems for Alberto Valle, and he proved to be a vital outlet in Inter's attacking transitions.

Piotr Zielinski - 7/10

Controlled the tempo of the game with intelligent movement and short, sharp passing sequences. Before being replaced in the 72nd minute, he was instrumental in maintaining Inter's shape and ensuring the ball moved quickly from back to front.

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Nicolo Barella - 8/10

The captain led by example with a high-energy performance. He was the engine room of the side, covering vast amounts of ground and disrupting Como's attempts to establish rhythm in the central zones. His ball recovery statistics were among the best on the pitch.

Hakan Calhanoglu - 7/10

Operated in his familiar deep-lying role, orchestrating the play with precision. He was the focal point of Inter's 493 passes, constantly recycling possession and looking for the diagonal balls to the wing-backs until he was withdrawn for Sucic late on.

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Attack

Francesco Esposito - 8/10

A clinical performance from the youngster. He opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a well-taken finish and remained a nuisance for the Como defenders throughout. He did pick up a yellow card in the 72nd minute just before being substituted, but his impact on the result was undeniable.

Marcus Thuram - 8/10

Thuram showed exactly why he is so vital to this Inter system. His goal in the 19th minute was a masterclass in movement and finishing. He led the line with intelligence, bringing others into play and stretching the Como defence until his late substitution.

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Substitutes & Manager

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6/10

Came on in the 72nd minute for Zielinski and provided fresh legs in the midfield as Inter looked to see out the game professionally.

Ange-Yoan Bonny - 6/10

Replaced the goalscorer Esposito for the final 20 minutes. He offered a physical presence and helped maintain the high press during the closing stages.

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Peter Sucic - 6/10

Introduced for Calhanoglu in the 81st minute. He kept things simple and helped ensure Inter maintained their control of the midfield area.

Andy Diouf - N/A

A late introduction in the 87th minute for Dimarco; not enough time to significantly impact the game.

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Benjamin Pavard - N/A

Came on in the 88th minute to provide extra defensive cover in the dying moments.

Cristian Chivu - 8/10

The manager set his side up perfectly to exploit Como's defensive gaps early on. The decision to start Spence paid dividends with the early assist, and his tactical management of the second half ensured a comfortable victory without excessive energy expenditure.