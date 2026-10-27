Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1085114498.jpgPRESSE SPORTS
Daniel Buse
Translated by

“I would have backed one player”: Ballon d’Or boss identifies major mistake by Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane’s rivals

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
H. Kane

The editor-in-chief of France Football has named what he sees as the biggest mistake made by one of Harry Kane’s rivals for the Ballon d’Or.

Vincent Garcia runs the French sports newspaper that traditionally organises the Ballon d'Or award. At Monday's ceremony in London, the Bayern Munich striker was honoured for the first time in his career, edging out Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) and Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona) by the narrowest of margins.

Speaking to the sports newspaper L'Equipe, Garcia explained why he thought Paris Saint-Germain's players had not fared better, despite Luis Enrique's side defending their Champions League title last season and winning the world's most prestigious club competition again.

Three PSG players made the top 10: last year's winner Ousmane Dembele came seventh, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia finished just ahead of him in sixth and Fabian Ruiz came tenth. None made the top five.

Get Harry Kane’s matchday bootsShop now


What did PSG get wrong in the Ballon d'Or chief's view?

"I think PSG's communication was not entirely clear. They first promoted three of their players, then only two," Garcia said. "It's not my job, because I don't do marketing, but they would have been better off highlighting just one player. I would have backed one player – and that would have been Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele," he added. In his view, PSG's stars took votes away from one another.

FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026Getty Images

Unlike the Paris players, Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid earned Garcia's praise, although Kane narrowly beat Mbappe. "I think Mbappe ran a really good campaign. He put forward good arguments and got his message across well to people – including those who were allowed to vote," the editor-in-chief said.

The exact results, including who voted for whom and how many votes each individual player received, won't be published until Saturday, when the next issue of France Football comes out.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google