Denmark host North Macedonia at Parken Stadium in a World Cup play‑off semi, with the Danes coming in after finishing behind Scotland in their group and the visitors having held their own against Wales and Belgium despite just one defeat in eight qualifiers.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Denmark vs North Macedonia as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Denmark vs North Macedonia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Denmark vs North Macedonia kick-off time

Denmark vs North Macedonia kicks off on 26 Mar at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Denmark come into this one after two disappointing results, and even with home advantage they’ll know confidence isn’t at its highest. Still, the squad has plenty of quality and will be determined to fight for a place at the World Cup.

North Macedonia arrive under pressure too, especially after a heavy 7-1 defeat to Wales in their last outing. It was a tough night for the Red Lynxes, and playing away from home makes this challenge even steeper. They’ll need resilience and a big response to stay in the contest.

Players to watch

Getty Images

Denmark will be looking to Rasmus Hojlund to lead the line. The 23-year-old has shown consistency for the national team, hitting five goals in this qualifying campaign and proving himself as a reliable attacking threat. His ability to step up in big moments makes him one to watch.

For North Macedonia, Bojan Miovski carries plenty of responsibility. He was the lone scorer in their last match, and while it wasn’t enough to change the result, it underlined his importance to the side. Against Denmark, he’ll be aiming to raise his game and give his team a fighting chance.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 2 J. Andersen Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

DEN Last match MKD 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win North Macedonia 3 - 0 Denmark 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Denmark vs North Macedonia today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: