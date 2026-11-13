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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoSerbia
Stadion Rajko Mitic
team-logoGermany
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How to watch Serbia vs Germany live today: who is showing or streaming the match?

Serbia vs Germany
Serbia
Germany
UEFA Nations League A

Serbia play Germany in UEFA Nations League A. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
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United StatesFubo
United KingdomAmazon Prime Video
CanadaFubo
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IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
CaribbeanBluu
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Serbia vs Germany: Kick-off time

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5
Stadion Rajko Mitic

At the Rajko Mitić Stadium in Belgrade, Germany face Serbia in UEFA Nations League A, Group 2. Jürgen Klopp's side are looking to close the gap at the top of the table.

With four defeats in their first four matches, including two against Germany and the Netherlands, Serbia sit bottom of the group. Head coach Veljko Paunović's side are under considerable pressure.

Germany travel to Belgrade with mixed feelings. Klopp has named his 24-man squad for the two matches against Serbia and the Netherlands, banking on top performances in attack. Niclas Füllkrug leads the Bundesliga scoring charts and returns to the national team after more than a year away.

In goal, Klopp is firmly backing Marc-André ter Stegen, who has returned to his former strength after his serious injury at FC Ajax. Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlović and Tom Bischof form the Bayern Munich contingent tasked with driving Germany's build-up play from midfield.

Having won the first meeting in Munich comfortably, 2-0, Germany now aim to take the next step towards the quarter-finals in Belgrade and close the gap on group leaders the Netherlands.

Find broadcast details, kick-off information and line-ups below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening with Serbia and Germany?

Serbia have lost all five of their most recent matches and have the poorest form in the group. They last lost 2-1 to the Netherlands on 4 October 2026. Before that, Serbia lost 2-0 to Germany and 5-1 to Mexico in a friendly. Across those five matches, they scored only five goals and conceded twelve.

By contrast, Germany arrive in Belgrade with a more balanced record: one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five matches. They most recently drew 0-0 with Greece on 4 October. Before that, Germany won the first meeting with Serbia 2-0 and drew 1-1 with the Netherlands. Across those five matches, they scored four times and conceded two goals.

SER

SER - Form

MEX
L5-1
GRE
L1-2
NED
L1-2
GER
L2-0
NED
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
GER

GER - Form

PAR
L1-1
NED
D1-1
GRE
L0-1
SER
W2-0
GRE
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Serbia vs Germany: Line-ups

Serbia vs Germany Probable lineups

5-3-2
Serbia crest
Serbia
SER
Formation
Germany crest
Germany
GER
4-2-3-1
V. Milinkovic-SavicV. Milinkovic-SavicS. GudeljS. Gudeljteam-logoP. Sukacevteam-logoS. BabicK. NedeljkovicK. Nedeljkovicteam-logoS. ErakovicS. Milinkovic-SavicS. Milinkovic-SavicL. SamardzicL. Samardzicteam-logoS. DzodicA. MitrovicA. MitrovicM. CvetkovicM. CvetkovicM. ter StegenM. ter StegenN. BrownN. BrownJ. TahJ. TahP. TreuP. TreuN. SchlotterbeckN. SchlotterbeckS. El MalaS. El MalaL. KarlL. KarlF. NmechaF. NmechaF. WirtzF. WirtzJ. KimmichJ. KimmichK. HavertzK. Havertz
Germany crest
Germany
GER
5-3-2
Serbia

Starting XI

Germany

Manager

  • V. Paunovic
  • J. Klopp

Serbia vs Germany: Form

SER

SER - Form

MEX
L5-1
GRE
L1-2
NED
L1-2
GER
L2-0
NED
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
GER

GER - Form

PAR
L1-1
NED
D1-1
GRE
L0-1
SER
W2-0
GRE
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Serbia vs Germany: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

SerbiaDrawGermany
1
1
3
UEFA Nations League A
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
0
FT
Friendlies
Germany badge
Germany
GER
1
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
1
FT
World Cup
Germany badge
Germany
GER
0
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
1
FT
Friendlies
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
1
FT
Friendlies
Germany badge
Germany
GER
1
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
0
FT
3Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

Serbia vs Germany: The tables

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
NetherlandsNetherlandsNED
422075+28
W
D
W
D
2
GreeceGreeceGRE
422053+28
D
D
W
W
3
GermanyGermanyGER
412132+15
D
W
L
D
4
SerbiaSerbiaSER
400438-50
L
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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