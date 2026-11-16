'We were dominant!' – Harry Kane reveals the secret behind England's historic Madrid masterclass

England captain Harry Kane has praised his side's remarkable intensity after defeating world champions Spain 3-2 in Madrid. Kane reflected on a dominant 60-minute masterclass that ended Spain's incredible 43-game unbeaten run and secured top spot in their Nations League group.
Historic statement in Madrid
England’s stunning 3-2 victory over world champions Spain in Madrid was more than just a group-deciding win—it was a definitive statement of intent. Thomas Tuchel’s side ended Spain’s remarkable 43-game unbeaten run to claim top spot in Group A1 and secure a seeded spot for the March quarter-finals.
Speaking after the thrilling encounter, captain Harry Kane reflected on the immense magnitude of the achievement. He emphasised the profound pride of delivering such a complete performance on foreign soil against the reigning global superpower.
Dominant display against world's best
For the first hour at the Bernabeu, England played with breathtaking authority, racing into a 3-0 lead through Kane, Ezri Konsa, and Ben White. The Three Lions completely neutralised the world champions with relentless pressing, tactical discipline, and fearless attacking movement.
Speaking to UEFA after the match, Kane highlighted the extraordinary standards his side reached during that defining period. "Today we showed a real high level, for 60 minutes of that performance we were just dominant and showed the level that we knew we could reach," Kane said. "Up until the red card we were clinical, we were dominant."
Fuelled by past mistakes
England's successful march to top the group required an unforgiving mindset following earlier slip-ups in the campaign. Kane revealed that the squad used past errors as vital fuel heading into the decisive return fixture in Spain.
"We had a good game against them at home, we felt like we made a few too many mistakes that punished us," Kane explained. "We went into the rest of the campaign knowing, let's win every game and come back here and have it all to play for. And that's exactly what happened."
Eyes on March quarter-finals
Although a late red card to Elliot Anderson and goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams forced England into a nervy defensive siege, Thomas Tuchel’s side held firm. Goalkeeper James Trafford's stunning stoppage-time double save ultimately preserved the historic result under intense pressure.
Having conquered the world champions away from home, Kane believes this statement victory sets a powerful new benchmark. The squad now looks ahead to the March quarter-finals with growing belief that they can compete against anyone on the international stage.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.