'This game had everything!' – Felix Nmecha gives honest verdict on wild Bayern Munich clash

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha offered an honest assessment following BVB's end-to-end 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich. Nmecha, who operated on the left half-space in Kovac's asymmetrical system, felt Dortmund earned a valuable point in a chaotic encounter.
Nmecha anchors midfield in tactical battle
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha put in an energetic display as BVB fought back twice to secure a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Nmecha operated on the left half-space within Niko Kovac's asymmetrical 4-4-2 setup.
The midfielder experienced a dramatic afternoon, including a second-half handball decision that led to Harry Kane hitting the crossbar from the penalty spot.
Despite the back-and-forth nature of the game, Dortmund remained resolute to claim a point.
Nmecha describes end-to-end Klassiker chaos
Speaking to Sky after the final whistle, Nmecha admitted the match tested both physical and mental boundaries. "It was a good game by both teams. We had moments when we could’ve taken control, but so did Bayern," Nmecha observed.
"At times, it got a little wild. This game really had everything."
"We gave it our all, and in the end, it feels like we've earned a point rather than lost two. That's a good feeling," the midfielder asserted.
Kovac's tactical balance supports midfield engine
Nmecha's positional discipline on the left half-space allowed Jobe Bellingham and Joey Veerman to control key central areas during Dortmund's dominant first-half spells.
Kovac noted post-match that adding an extra body in midfield through the back-four press allowed players like Nmecha to disrupt Bayern's build-up.
Dortmund's collective work rate ensured they remained competitive throughout the 90 minutes.
Midfield focus turns to upcoming domestic tests
Nmecha and Dortmund leave Munich with their unbeaten league record intact, sitting level on 18 points with Bayern at the top of the table.
The midfielder will aim to build on his strong tactical performance in the coming weeks.
Dortmund shift their focus toward their next Bundesliga fixture.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.