FC Twente secure a deserved victory at the Johan Cruijff ArenA and leapfrog Ajax

Ajax suffered another heavy defeat in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie on Saturday evening. Oscar García’s side put in an extremely poor performance at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, losing 1-2 to FC Twente. The defeat sees Ajax drop to fifth place, whilst Twente climb above the Amsterdam side.

For Ajax, Oliver Edvardsen made a surprise start on the right wing, whilst Steven Berghuis was positioned in the number 10 role. Wout Weghorst was preferred up front for Ajax over Kasper Dolberg, who was not fully fit.

From the kick-off, it was FC Twente who set the tone. After just four minutes, Sam Lammers had the first chance, but his effort lacked the precision to surprise goalkeeper Maarten Paes. Ajax looked uncertain in the opening stages and struggled to play out from under the visitors’ pressure.

After fifteen minutes, there was an emotional moment with a round of applause for Johan Cruijff, but on the pitch Ajax continued to struggle. Twente remained the better side and were rewarded in the eighteenth minute. Ramiz Zerrouki finished off a swift attack and put the visitors deservedly ahead: 0-1.

Ajax had little to offer, but got slightly more into the game midway through the first half. A cross from Edvardsen didn’t quite reach Wout Weghorst, but it proved to be a sign of things to come. In the 32nd minute, the goal finally came: Weghorst tapped in after good work from Godts, thus ending his months-long goal drought.

For the remainder of the first half, play remained scrappy at both ends. Ajax struggled to get a grip on their build-up play and Twente failed to press forward. With the score at 1-1, both teams headed for the dressing rooms.

Immediately after the break, Twente once again showed they were the sharper side. Within minutes, the team had two great chances, but Ajax got away with it when efforts from Lammers and Daan Rots were blocked. Moments later, Mats Rots sent a free-kick well over the bar, whilst Ajax barely created any chances.

In the closing stages, both teams tried to force a winner. Berghuis shot wide after a fine combination with Gloukh, and a long-range effort from Mokio came to nothing. Deep into the second half, Twente finally struck.

In the 79th minute, Van Rooij received the ball on the right flank. The Twente full-back was left unmarked and cut inside. With his left foot, he curled the ball beautifully into the net: 1-2. Ajax could not find a response in the closing stages, meaning the Amsterdam side saw a direct rival overtake them in the league table.