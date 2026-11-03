'Certainly hasn't impressed me' - Ex-Aston Villa scout questions whether goalkeeper Zion Suzuki justifies £30m fee after Fulham blunder

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Former Aston Villa senior scout Bryan King has questioned whether summer signing Zion Suzuki has done enough to justify his £30 million transfer fee following a costly error against Fulham. The 24-year-old Japan international fumbled a corner into his own net during Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw despite pulling off several earlier saves.

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Costly mistake mars positive start

Suzuki endured his first major setback in a Villa shirt on Saturday when he dropped an Alex Iwobi corner into his own goal against Fulham. Just minutes before that costly lapse, the former Parma shot-stopper had produced a string of fine interventions, including a point-blank stop to thwart Oscar Bobb. Despite earning widespread acclaim for his reflexes and distribution since arriving in Birmingham, his display drew strong criticism.

Former goalkeeper criticises extravagant style

Assessing the young custodian's development, former professional goalkeeper King argued that the summer recruit still has plenty to prove as Villa's first-choice option. Speaking to Football Insider, he said: "This is a goalkeeper who makes saves look so much harder than they are, more spectacular than they are. He wants to concentrate on the simple job.

He's entitled to have one good save in the game. That usually happens when you're a goalkeeper. Unfortunately, they never remember the good save. Of course he will bounce back if he's got anything about him. But as I say, he's a goalkeeper who certainly hasn't impressed me. Not for the money they paid for him."

Casting further doubt over the £30m investment, King added: "I would expect the goalkeeper to come back. If he cost that amount of money, then one mistake shouldn't harm his season. But the jury's still out on him for me."

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Unai Emery defends Japanese stopper

Despite the external scrutiny, Villa supporters and coaching staff rallied around the 24-year-old immediately after the final whistle in recognition of his strong early-season form. Head coach Emery was quick to publicly back his number one and highlight his earlier contributions during the stalemate.

Speaking after the match, the Spanish tactician said: "It's part of football. We can identify and we are mature to understand we are making mistakes when we are playing. I as a coach, make mistakes everyday. Players make mistakes every match. One match in the middle of the field is not so relevant but for a goalkeeper, those mistakes are more in focus. But it's part of football and keep going forward. I prefer to speak about the saves he did."

Camp Nou test awaits goalkeeper

Given Emery's staunch public backing, Suzuki is firmly expected to retain his starting berth between the posts as Villa turn their attention back to European duties. The Midlands outfit travel to Spain to face Barcelona at Camp Nou in the Champions League league phase on Tuesday, November 3. A composed performance in Catalonia would enable the Japanese keeper to move on from Saturday's domestic mishap.