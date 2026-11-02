Barcelona vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League preview: Blaugrana out to subdue high-stakes Villa ambition

Barcelona vs Aston Villa: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Spotify Camp Nou

Catalan firepower collides with Unai Emery’s European specialists

Getty Images

Barcelona host Aston Villa at the Spotify Camp Nou in the Champions League, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into what promises to be a compelling European night in Catalonia.

Hansi Flick's side have endured a difficult run heading into this fixture. Barcelona have lost two of their last three matches, including a 1-2 defeat to Real Madrid in La Liga and a 4-2 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Their grip on domestic and European form has loosened at a critical stage of the campaign.

Getty Images

Villa arrive in far better shape. Unai Emery's side beat Manchester City 2-1 in their most recent Premier League outing and have been dominant in Europe, recording a 6-0 victory over Fenerbahce and a 3-1 win against Viking in the Champions League. Their only recent blemish was a 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth on Tuesday.

In the Champions League table, Barcelona sit eighth while Villa occupy second place, underlining just how well Emery's squad has performed on the continental stage this season.

Lamine Yamal remains central to Barcelona's attacking threat. The teenager has made clear his ambitions extend well beyond club football, and Flick will be counting on his creativity to unlock a Villa defence that has conceded just five goals across their last five matches in all competitions.

For Villa, the visit to Camp Nou represents another chance to prove their credentials among Europe's elite. Emery has built a side capable of winning at the highest level, and their Champions League record this term backs that up with substance.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings