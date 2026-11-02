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Champions League
team-logoBarcelona
Spotify Camp Nou
team-logoAston Villa
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Celine Abrahams
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Barcelona vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League preview: Blaugrana out to subdue high-stakes Villa ambition

Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Champions League
TV Guide & Streaming
Barcelona
Aston Villa

Re-energised by a ruthless 6–1 dismantling of Deportivo Alavés that erased their Clásico heartbreak, Hansi Flick’s Blaugrana welcome an ambitious Aston Villa side looking to turn the page on domestic frustration and protect their unbeaten continental run.

Barcelona vs Aston Villa: Match details

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Champions League - Game Week 4
Spotify Camp Nou

Catalan firepower collides with Unai Emery’s European specialists

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Barcelona host Aston Villa at the Spotify Camp Nou in the Champions League, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into what promises to be a compelling European night in Catalonia.

Hansi Flick's side have endured a difficult run heading into this fixture. Barcelona have lost two of their last three matches, including a 1-2 defeat to Real Madrid in La Liga and a 4-2 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Their grip on domestic and European form has loosened at a critical stage of the campaign.

Aston Villa FC v Viking FK - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images

Villa arrive in far better shape. Unai Emery's side beat Manchester City 2-1 in their most recent Premier League outing and have been dominant in Europe, recording a 6-0 victory over Fenerbahce and a 3-1 win against Viking in the Champions League. Their only recent blemish was a 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth on Tuesday.

In the Champions League table, Barcelona sit eighth while Villa occupy second place, underlining just how well Emery's squad has performed on the continental stage this season.

Lamine Yamal remains central to Barcelona's attacking threat. The teenager has made clear his ambitions extend well beyond club football, and Flick will be counting on his creativity to unlock a Villa defence that has conceded just five goals across their last five matches in all competitions.

For Villa, the visit to Camp Nou represents another chance to prove their credentials among Europe's elite. Emery has built a side capable of winning at the highest level, and their Champions League record this term backs that up with substance.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Formation
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
3-4-2-1
J. GarciaJ. GarciaJ. CanceloJ. CanceloX. EspartX. EspartP. CubarsiP. CubarsiG. MartinG. MartinA. GordonA. GordonM. BernalM. BernalD. OlmoD. OlmoL. YamalL. YamalPedriPedriRaphinhaRaphinhaZ. SuzukiZ. SuzukiP. TorresP. TorresV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefT. MingsT. MingsR. BarkleyR. BarkleyJ. GomesJ. GomesI. MbayeI. MbayeE. BuendiaE. BuendiaJ. McGinnJ. McGinnAlysson EdwardAlysson EdwardN. JacksonN. Jackson
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
Barcelona

Starting XI

Aston Villa

Manager

  • H. Flick
  • U. Emery

Form

BAR

BAR - Form

GAL
W1-4
BET
W2-5
PSG
L4-2
RMA
L1-2
ALA
W6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
AVL

AVL - Form

NEW
W0-1
VIK
W3-1
MCI
W2-1
BOU
L3-0
FUL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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