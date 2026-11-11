Endrick to Portugal? Sporting boss Paulo Fonseca plots sensational Real Madrid transfer reunion

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Real Madrid striker Endrick could be set for a January departure as Sporting CP plot an ambitious winter move. Newly appointed manager Paulo Fonseca has reportedly urged the Portuguese club to secure a reunion with the Brazilian forward ahead of the second half of the season.

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Endrick considers Real Madrid exit

Endrick is facing an increasingly uncertain future at Madrid as the January transfer window approaches. According to AS, the young forward is expected to leave the Spanish capital this winter in search of better opportunities.

The 20-year-old attacker has found it difficult to secure a regular starting role this season. He has been restricted to just seven appearances across all competitions, managing to find the back of the net on only one occasion. With playing time severely limited, a mid-season departure is now viewed as the most logical step. Sporting have stepped forward to offer the Brazilian an immediate escape route from his frustrating situation in Madrid.

Sporting and Fonseca push for deal

The main catalyst behind this potential winter transfer is newly appointed Sporting manager Fonseca. The same report claims that Fonseca has made the Madrid forward a primary target and has directly asked his board to complete the signing in January.

Fonseca views the Brazilian as a crucial addition to his new squad in Portugal. The club hierarchy have listened to their coach and have already initiated formal steps to welcome the player to Lisbon in the upcoming window.

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A move to Sporting would allow Endrick to reunite with a manager he knows extremely well. Fonseca previously recruited the talented attacker during his spell at Lyon last season, leading to a highly fruitful collaboration between the pair.

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Champions League draw and guaranteed minutes

The prospect of linking up with his former Lyon boss is a significant factor for Endrick. Rejoining a coach who completely understands his profile and tactical strengths could provide the perfect environment to restart his season.

Furthermore, Sporting can offer the immense appeal of Champions League football. Continuing to test himself in Europe's premier club competition is expected to weigh heavily in the player's final decision.

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Above all else, Endrick is prioritising a destination that can guarantee him substantial playing time. After a difficult few months at Santiago Bernabeu, the forward is determined to join a project where he will be a central figure.

Transfer negotiations and Italian competition

Sporting will not have a free run at the Madrid star, as AS Roma are also actively courting the player. The Italian outfit remain firmly in the race and could complicate the Portuguese club's transfer plans.

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Regarding the structure of the deal, a straightforward loan move remains a highly feasible option for all parties. A temporary switch would allow Endrick to gain vital experience while remaining tied to his parent club.