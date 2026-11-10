Real Madrid striker Endrick has spoken openly about his future, admitting he has no idea what January holds for him.

Spanish newspaper "AS" reported that the 20-year-old was the first to speak after Brazil's squad gathered to begin preparations for two matches in the current international break: Japan on Saturday, then Singapore on 17 October.

Endrick said of his future: "I am still only 20 years old, so I will see how things go. All I want is to play, to feel happy and to help my teammates."

He added: "I do not know what will happen in January, it is in God's hands. All I wish for is the best for my career. What is meant to happen will happen. I will remain humble and continue to give the best of myself. Madrid is a wonderful city, but I will always do what is necessary to progress in my career."

The Brazilian also had a message for his coach: "I have great trust in Mourinho. He contacts me every day, not to talk about football, but to check on my personal life."

"I will always give everything I have for Real Madrid, because the club comes above everything," he continued, "but the care and affection that Mourinho shows me give me even greater motivation to give my all."

Thoughts of what lies ahead with his country are already on his mind. "I hope to be at my best level in 2030, so that I can help the national team," he said. "All we want is to reclaim the World Cup title."

That 2030 World Cup, due to be held in Spain, sits high among his priorities. Endrick has already made himself one of the key men in the Brazil setup.