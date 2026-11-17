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Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will make his long-awaited return for Argentina in Tuesday's friendly against Costa Rica after recovering from a gruesome jaw injury. Lionel Scaloni confirmed the masked shot-stopper will start in Cordoba as the national team prepares to test a new tactical foundation.

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Martinez makes much-anticipated Argentina return

Martinez will make his competitive return for Argentina when they face Costa Rica in Cordoba on Tuesday. The Chelsea goalkeeper has fully recovered from a gruesome jaw injury sustained in October. Martinez required surgery following a heavy collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite during a 2-0 victory for Chelsea. He was subsequently sidelined for several weeks while undergoing intensive rehabilitation.

The 2022 World Cup winner will now reclaim his place between the posts for the national team. He replaces Manchester City goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Uruguay.

Scaloni confirms cautious return for goalkeeper

Argentina coach Scaloni confirmed that Martinez is finally ready to start for the national side. The manager admitted he considered playing the goalkeeper against Uruguay but ultimately chose to wait. Martinez has already been pictured training with his team-mates while wearing a custom protective mask.

"Emiliano will play," Scaloni told reporters ahead of Tuesday's friendly. "He might have been okay for the previous game against Uruguay as well, but it was a risk. An extra three days was a prudent choice."

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Argentina rebuild without legendary veteran players

Scaloni intends to use this friendly to experiment with his tactical setup as Argentina adapt to life without Lionel Messi. The manager confirmed he will make wholesale changes to the starting XI.

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"We are going to make four or five changes, depending on the final training session to see what works," Scaloni explained. "Unlike the first cycle, perhaps now we have more of a foundation and can start filling the gaps left by those great players like Messi and [Angel] Di María who are no longer with us and who are irreplaceable.

"We can't truly replace them because they were among the best in the world. However, we can try to fill those gaps with young players who we believe will be with us for a long time. That's the challenge we have-to reach that maximum level, though I don't know when that will be."

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Costa Rica test awaits in Cordoba

Argentina will conclude their 2026 campaign at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium. Scaloni's men are desperate to bounce back from their loss to Uruguay and end the year with a positive result.

For Martinez, the match represents a crucial opportunity to rebuild his match fitness ahead of his return to Chelsea. The masked goalkeeper will look to secure a clean sheet and reclaim his status as an undisputed starter for club and country.