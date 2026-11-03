Fortress Metropolitano! Simeone relies on 16-game German record to sink Bayern superstars

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone expects a demanding tactical battle when his side host German powerhouse Bayern Munich. Simeone called for his players to embrace the occasion with enthusiasm while relying on their formidable 16-game unbeaten home record against German opponents.
Atletico leverage impressive home form against German giants
Atletico Madrid host Bayern Munich at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on matchday four of the Champions League. Diego Simeone's side arrive in exceptional domestic touch, sitting second in LaLiga after recording seven consecutive victories and keeping six clean sheets in their last nine matches.
Atleti boast an extraordinary European home record against German opposition, remaining unbeaten in their last 16 such fixtures.
Simeone's men seek their second win of the European campaign following a 2-0 victory over Manchester United.
Simeone outlines realistic tactical approach
Speaking to the media, Simeone acknowledged the physical and technical quality possessed by the visitors. "Bayern are one of the best teams in the world, with fantastic players, and it’ll be a real challenge to see how far we can go," Simeone stated.
"Ideally, I'd like us to attack for 80 minutes and leave them the final 10 minutes to attack us... But the reality is different, and tomorrow we'll have to deal with whatever the game brings."
"We'll be facing a powerful, strong team, and obviously we'll have to go through some difficult periods," the manager explained.
Baena relies on home fans to rattle Bayern
Midfielder Alex Baena echoed his manager's sentiments, highlighting the intimidating atmosphere created by the Metropolitano crowd. "Bayern are one of the best teams in the world, with the best players. It's a great challenge," Baena remarked.
"We have the advantage of playing at home, in front of our fans. All our opponents struggle to get points here."
Simeone added: "We must look forward to the match with enthusiasm and joy... knowing that we’re going to face a tough opponent."
Spanish side target crucial move up table
Sitting 16th in the Champions League standings on four points, Atletico require a victory to strengthen their qualification chances.
Simeone's side aim to utilize rapid counter-attacks to exploit space behind Bayern's defensive line.
The high-stakes clash kicks off on Tuesday night in Madrid.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.