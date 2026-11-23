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Gianni Infantino's abandoned plan to sell a stake in the World Cup would have handed FIFA's commercial rights to a new for-profit company for up to 96 years, leaked documents show. The scheme, led by Joshua Kushner's Thrive Capital, also included a huge bonus pool for its bosses and the option of a stock market float, but FIFA insist Infantino would not have profited.

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Documents reveal 96-year World Cup sell-off plan

Infantino's failed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan would have handed the commercial rights to FIFA's tournaments to a new company for up to 96 years. According to documents seen by The Guardian, an internal FIFA risk assessment dated July 17 spelled out the scope of the deal, produced days before the 2026 World Cup final.

"This deal provides for FIFA to create a for-profit subsidiary which would have all the commercial rights for FIFA events transferred to it for commercial exploitation for the next 96 years," it read. The contract would have run in rolling 12-year licence periods.

Bonus pool, break fee and possible stock market float

The proposal was led by Thrive Capital, founded by Kushner, whose brother Jared is Donald Trump's son-in-law. A term sheet set aside up to five per cent of FFE's stock as a bonus pool for its management, which could have paid out up to $50 million for every $1bn added to its initial $20bn valuation.

Thrive would also have been owed a $250m break fee if FIFA had breached the deal. The Times reported that the board would have been able to pursue a stock market float eight years after launch, with the FIFA president as chairman.

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FIFA deny Infantino would have profited

The risk assessment showed FIFA's finance department was "not directly privy to the terms of the transaction". Infantino dropped the plan on August 1 after UEFA threatened a boycott, but FIFA insist he stood to gain nothing.

"For the avoidance of doubt, any potential management incentive plan was exclusively for members of FFE management, of which FIFA officials could not have been part. This is customary for proposed structures of this nature," a FIFA spokesperson said. "FIFA's leadership would only have had leading roles in the board, which would not have led to any additional remuneration."

Infantino still favourite despite fresh scrutiny

FIFA have invited Council members to review the files in Zurich, while UEFA are seeking documents through the US courts. Infantino remains the favourite to win a fourth term in Rabat next March, despite Philippe Diallo's UEFA-backed challenge for the FIFA presidency.