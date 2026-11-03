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Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 Nov 4, 2026 - 15:00 Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis kick off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis live today: TV and live stream details

DAZN will show Borussia Dortmund against Real Betis live. In Switzerland, SRF zwei are broadcasting the match. Find all viewing options below.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: This week's talking points

Dortmund have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five competitive matches. They drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last time out. Before that, Borussia Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 and won 1-2 away at Sabah FK in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Dortmund scored seven goals and conceded five.

Across their last five competitive matches, Real Betis have won three, drawn one and lost one. Most recently, Betis beat Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-0 in the Champions League. Their only draw was a 0-0 against Celta Vigo. The heavy 2-5 defeat against Barcelona remains their only slip-up. Betis scored six goals and conceded eight in those five matches.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: Line-ups

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: Form

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: Head-to-head record

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: The tables