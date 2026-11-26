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Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has attempted to cool tensions at the Allianz Arena following an explosive outburst from Joshua Kimmich. The midfielder publicly condemned the club hierarchy for their treatment of Jamal Musiala after a disappointing European night.

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Internal friction at the Allianz Arena

The atmosphere at Bayern Munich has turned sour following a series of public disagreements involving the club's senior leadership and its most influential players. Dreesen has now stepped in to address the growing unrest after Kimmich launched a scathing attack on how the board has handled the situation surrounding Musiala. The tension comes at a difficult time for the Bavarian giants, who are looking to maintain stability despite mounting external pressure.

Speaking to the Abendzeitung newspaper, Dreesen made it clear that he wants to move the conversation away from the public eye. The CEO is eager to ensure that the club's internal business remains private, especially given the sensitivity of the topics involved. 'I want to leave it at what I've said elsewhere. We need to focus on taking care of things, not just talking. We want to resolve this internally,' Dreesen informed the news outlet, signalling a desire for silence.

Kimmich defends his teammate

Comments made recently by Bayern Munich figures Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have sparked controversy, with both casting doubt on Musiala's ability to return to his previous level following his neurological condition and questioning the German international's salary. The 23-year-old has since received support from several quarters, including teammate Kimmich, who delivered an emotional message in his defence following Bayern's 2-1 Champions League defeat to LOSC Lille on Wednesday.

'Generally speaking, you have to look at the situation from different perspectives. I have absolute understanding for the fact that this is not an easy situation for a club either,' Kimmich said in the mixed zone.

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A breakdown in communication

The core of Kimmich's frustration lies in the perceived lack of protection for the individual player. Musiala has endured a difficult 2026-27 campaign, with the 23-year-old midfielder collapsing twice during pre-season matches in August before revealing that he had been diagnosed with a treatable neurological condition that causes brief 'absence seizures'. Although doctors confirmed that the condition poses no long-term risk to his career, Kimmich argued that while Bayern Munich is historically larger than any individual, this should not justify exposing a player to public scrutiny during such a vulnerable period.

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'What I don't understand is the way this is being communicated publicly. It must never happen that a player is made to bear the brunt of it. Of course, the club always comes first and is bigger than us as players, but it's not bigger than the person. And that's an absolute no-go. It's also not the Bayern way. Especially at this particular time, when I've often emphasised how special this club is,' Kimmich added during his passionate address to the media.

Demanding a return to unity

Kimmich further reflected on his own experiences at the club to highlight why the recent developments felt so foreign to him, with Bayern Munich currently sitting second in the Bundesliga, just two points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund. They are also 15th in the Champions League standings, two points adrift of eighth place, which represents the final automatic qualification spot for the round of 16.

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'Even in my own situation, the club was incredibly special. You could really feel that this sense of togetherness was being lived out. What happened now is something that simply must never happen in this way. I find it completely incomprehensible,' Kimmich concluded.