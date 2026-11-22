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Augsburg vs Mainz 05: kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 Nov 22, 2026 - 09:30 WWK Arena

FC Augsburg host Mainz 05 at the WWK Arena in a Bundesliga meeting between two teams enduring difficult spells for different reasons.

Augsburg are deep in the relegation battle, with just one win from their last five competitive matches. Their recent 5-2 defeat to RB Leipzig has put coach Manuel Baum under further pressure.

Mainz 05 arrive in Augsburg with little momentum either. They have lost four of their last five matches, including a 4-1 defeat at Elversberg, and made an early cup exit against Bochum.

Only a few places separate the teams in the Bundesliga table: Augsburg are 15th and Mainz 12th. Both need points, Augsburg in the fight to stay up and Mainz to close the gap on mid-table.

Neither side has a clear edge in this clash near the bottom of the table. Here's where to watch the match live.

This week's talking points: what has been happening at Augsburg and Mainz 05?

Augsburg have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. That victory came in the DFB Cup, when they won 4-2 at Sonnenhof Großaspach. They then lost 5-2 to RB Leipzig in their most recent Bundesliga match. Across the five games, Augsburg scored ten goals and conceded 13.

Mainz 05 have been similarly poor, with one win, no draws and four defeats. Their only victory was a 1-0 win at Schalke 04. Most recently, they lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich. Mainz scored six goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Augsburg vs Mainz 05: line-ups

Augsburg vs Mainz 05: form

Augsburg vs Mainz 05: head-to-head record

Augsburg vs Mainz 05: the tables