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Atletico Madrid made it three wins in a row with a nervy 3-2 victory at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, where a blistering first-half display was followed by an uncomfortable evening protecting their lead against relegation-threatened Elche. The result keeps Diego Simeone's side third in La Liga on 31 points.

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Simeone's men could hardly have started faster. Alejandro Grimaldo won a penalty when Federico Redondo brought him down and converted it in the fifth minute, and Lee Kang-in doubled the lead just two minutes later. Martim Neto pulled one back for the hosts in the 26th minute, but Julian Alvarez restored the two-goal cushion before the break, converting a pass from Alex Baena.

The second half was a different story. Buba Sangare's long-range strike three minutes after the restart gave Elche belief, and the hosts had 55 per cent of the ball after the interval as Atletico failed to land a single shot on target. Jonathan David missed the visitors' best chance in the 58th minute, while Jan Oblak had to deny Lucas Cepeda and Grady Diangana before Atletico saw the game out.

Here, GOAL rates Atletico Madrid's players from the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jan Oblak (6/10): Beaten by Neto's finish from the left of the box and Sangare's strike from distance, with little chance on either. Made two saves after the break, from Cepeda in the 68th minute and Diangana in the 81st, to protect the lead.

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Marcos Llorente (7/10): Tidy at right-back, misplacing just three passes all evening and winning every ground duel he contested. Set up Alvarez for a late shot that was blocked and was booked in stoppage time as the game grew scrappy.

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Marc Pubill (6/10): Booked in the 43rd minute for a foul on Fer Nino, but kept things simple afterwards, making three interceptions and winning both of his aerial duels.

David Hancko (7/10): Composed on the ball and did his part when Elche pushed in the second half, with three clearances and a block. Was rarely exposed.

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Alejandro Grimaldo (8/10): Won the penalty himself and calmly converted it to set Atletico on their way. Busy at both ends, he crossed for David's big chance in the 58th minute and made four tackles, before picking up a booking for a foul on Josan in the 85th minute.

Midfield

Giuliano Simeone (7/10): Tireless on the right, putting in a real shift defensively with three clearances while still finding time to set up Alvarez for a chance just before half-time. Replaced by Robin Le Normand with five minutes left.

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Pablo Barrios (7/10): Energetic in the middle, winning the ball back six times and making three interceptions. Tried his luck from range in the 12th minute but sent his effort over, and made way for Johnny Cardoso in the 70th minute.

Morten Hjulmand (7/10): Neat and dependable at the base of midfield, completing 37 of his 39 passes and winning all four of his ground duels. Replaced by Koke in the 56th minute.

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Alex Baena (7/10): The creative spark of Atletico's first-half blitz. Slid Alvarez through for an early chance that was blocked, then provided the assist for the third goal. Made way for Jonathan David in the 56th minute.

Attack

Lee Kang-in (7/10): Handed a central role alongside Alvarez with Alexander Sorloth sidelined, he struck within two minutes of the opener, firing low into the bottom corner from the left of the box. Faded after that and had a shot blocked in the 68th minute before being replaced in the 70th minute.

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Julian Alvarez (9/10): The standout performer. Finished off Baena's pass in the 41st minute to restore Atletico's two-goal lead and was the visitors' biggest threat all evening, with seven shots, a free kick that flew just over and two late efforts blocked. Also created chances for Lee and Rodrigo Mendoza and barely put a foot wrong in possession, completing 39 of his 40 passes.

Substitutes & Manager

Koke (7/10): Came on in the 56th minute and brought calm to a nervy second half, keeping the ball moving and winning possession back seven times.

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Jonathan David (6/10): Replaced Baena in the 56th minute and should have scored two minutes later, dragging Grimaldo's cross wide from the centre of the box. Later teed up Cardoso for an effort that flew over the bar.

Johnny Cardoso (6/10): Replaced Barrios in the 70th minute. Found Alvarez for a shot that was blocked in the 80th minute, then fired over himself moments later.

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Rodrigo Mendoza (6/10): Came on for Lee in the 70th minute and had a close-range effort blocked two minutes later. Won a useful free kick in stoppage time.

Robin Le Normand (N/A): Brought on in the 85th minute to help see out the win.

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Diego Simeone (6/10): His side's first-half display was as sharp as it gets, but Atletico lost their grip after the break and did not register a shot on target in the second half. Three points and a third straight win, but the closing stages were far more uncomfortable than they needed to be.