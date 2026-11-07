Gunners match 2022-23 record! Arsenal equal their best Premier League start after hard-fought win over Hull

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Arsenal have equalled their greatest-ever start to a Premier League campaign following a gritty 1-0 victory over Hull City on Saturday. The result ensures Mikel Arteta's side remain the team to beat as they continue their pursuit of consecutive domestic crowns.

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Odegaard delivers in gritty Emirates display

Arsenal demonstrated the resilience of champions on Saturday afternoon, securing a narrow 1-0 victory over a stubborn Hull City side. While the performance lacked the usual fluid brilliance associated with Arteta's men, the three points were all that mattered as the Gunners provisionally moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 72nd minute, courtesy of club captain Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian international showed his predatory instincts, reacting quickest after Noni Madueke's stinging effort was only partially cleared by Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis. Odegaard's composed finish from close range sent the Emirates into raptures and ensured that the hosts capitalized on their dominance, even if the final scoreline suggested a much closer contest than the statistics might have otherwise indicated.

Arsenal match historic 2022-23 record

The victory took the Gunners to 27 points from their opening 10 league matches this season, matching the club's best-ever start to a Premier League campaign.

Arsenal's only previous 27-point haul from their first 10 games came during the 2022-23 season. That campaign saw the North London side locked in an enthralling title race with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, before City eventually pulled away to seal the crown by a five-point margin.

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VAR drama adds to first-half tension

The afternoon was not without its fair share of controversy, particularly during a frantic period toward the end of the first half. The Emirates crowd was left incensed when Kai Havertz appeared to be hauled down inside the penalty area by Hull defender Nobel Mendy.

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After being instructed to review the incident at the pitchside monitor, referee Farai Hallam spent several moments analyzing the contact. However, rather than awarding a spot-kick, the official eventually determined that Havertz had been in an offside position in the buildup to the foul.

A daunting winter schedule awaits the Gunners

The victory extends Arsenal's impressive unbeaten home run to 11 matches across all competitions, further solidifying the Emirates Stadium as a genuine fortress. However, while the mood in North London remains celebratory, a brutal run of fixtures looms on the horizon. Following the international window, Arsenal face a challenging trip to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United - a venue where history suggests a difficult assignment, with the Gunners managing just a single victory in their last four visits to Tyneside.

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The schedule does not get any easier as the festive period approaches. Arsenal must navigate high-stakes Premier League encounters against City, Brentford, and a highly anticipated North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur. Furthermore, their European credentials will be tested with home matches in the Champions League against continental giants Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.