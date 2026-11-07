Arsenal player ratings vs Hull City: Martin Odegaard strikes late to break down stubborn Tigers

It was a tactical battle of attrition at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal eventually wore down a remarkably disciplined Hull City side. The Gunners dominated 67 per cent of the ball and fired off 21 shots, yet they found clear-cut opportunities difficult to come by against the Tigers' low block. A controversial first-half VAR decision to deny Kai Havertz a penalty for offside added to the tension, leaving Mikel Arteta and the home crowd increasingly frustrated as the game remained goalless at the break.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 72nd minute through the persistent Martin Odegaard, who found the space to beat the impressive Konstantinos Tzolakis. While Arsenal's xG of 1.39 suggests they weren't at their creative best, their defensive solidity ensured that Hull’s rare counter-attacks were neutralised effectively. This narrow 1-0 win underscores the Gunners' ability to find solutions against deep-lying defensive structures, even when their primary attacking rhythms are disrupted.

Goalkeeper & Defence

David Raya - 6/10

A quiet afternoon for the Spaniard, who was largely a spectator as Arsenal camped in the opposition half. He made two saves to preserve the clean sheet but was primarily involved in recycling possession, helping to maintain the high defensive line that hemmed Hull in for long periods.

Riccardo Calafiori - 7/10

Operating as an inverted full-back before his 69th-minute substitution, Calafiori was essential in the build-up phase. He provided a physical presence in the duel and allowed Arsenal to transition quickly into a 3-2-5 attacking structure, though he lacked the final ball to break the deadlock himself.

Ezri Konsa - 6/10

Slotting into the centre-back role, Konsa provided defensive stability. He was solid in his individual duels and remained disciplined to prevent any surprises.

Gabriel - 7/10

The Brazilian was a rock at the heart of the defence. While he wasn't tested much defensively, his aerial dominance during Hull's rare set-piece opportunities provided a safety net for the Gunners. He was also a threat during Arsenal's seven corners.

Jurrien Timber - 7/10

Timber showcased his elite recovery speed on the few occasions Hull attempted to break. His positioning was flawless, and he contributed to the total dominance of the ball, ensuring that Oliver McBurnie was kept isolated throughout the contest.

Midfield

Bruno Guimaraes - 7/10

The metronome in the middle. Guimaraes dictated the tempo, completing a high percentage of his passes to shift the Hull defensive block from side to side. He was subbed off in the 89th minute after a shift that prioritised ball retention and tactical fouling to stop counters.

Declan Rice - 6/10

Rice provided the necessary screen in front of the back four but struggled to find the killer vertical pass against such a packed midfield. He was replaced by Merino in the 63rd minute as Arteta looked for more creative spark in the final third.

Martin Odegaard - 8/10

The match-winner. When Arsenal needed a moment of individual brilliance to bypass the ten Hull shirts in the box, their captain delivered in the 72nd minute. Beyond the goal, he was the heartbeat of every attack, constantly demanding the ball in tight spaces.

Attack

Noni Madueke - 6/10

Madueke looked to beat his man on the outside but found himself doubled up on by the Hull wing-backs. He contributed to the 21 total shots but often lacked the final touch to truly test Tzolakis in the first hour.

Christos Tzolis - 5/10

A difficult afternoon for the winger, who struggled to find space in a very congested final third. He was hooked in the 69th minute after failing to significantly impact the game or provide the width required to stretch the Tigers' back five.

Kai Havertz - 6/10

Havertz was at the centre of the game's biggest talking point, being denied a penalty by VAR due to a fractional offside. He worked hard as a focal point but was frustrated by the lack of service into the box before being substituted at the hour mark.

Substitutes & Manager

Mikel Merino - 7/10

Came on in the 63rd minute and immediately increased the intensity of Arsenal's pressing. His ability to win second balls kept the pressure sustained leading up to the winning goal.

Viktor Gyokeres - 6/10

Introduced for Havertz to provide a different physical profile. His movement pulled defenders out of position, creating the fractional gaps that Odegaard eventually exploited.

Eberechi Eze - 7/10

His introduction in the 69th minute brought much-needed flair and unpredictability. His dribbling drew defenders toward him, which was vital in the sequence for the 72nd-minute goal.

Piero Hincapie - 6/10

Replaced Calafiori late on to freshen up the left side and ensure no defensive lapses occurred during the final stages.

Martin Zubimendi - N/A

An 89th-minute sub to close out the game.

Mikel Arteta - 7/10

Arteta’s triple substitution in the second half was the catalyst for the win. Recognising that his starting XI was stagnating against the low block, he proactively changed the personnel, and the goal followed shortly after his tactical adjustments.