Arsenal identify surprise January target from Atletico Madrid to solve winger crisis and it is not who fans expect

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Arsenal are plotting a winter transfer raid on Spanish giants Atletico Madrid as Mikel Arteta looks to address a glaring shortage of wide options at the Emirates Stadium. Recruitment chiefs have turned their attention back to versatile La Liga winger Alex Baena after sanctioning two high-profile attacking departures during the summer window.

Advertisement

Gunners revive Spanish winger pursuit

The north Londoners are preparing a January approach for Atletico attacker Baena as they seek a new left winger for the second half of the campaign. Having offloaded both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard over the summer, the Premier League champions only recruited Christos Tzolis as a direct replacement. Capable of operating on either flank or centrally, the 25-year-old fits the profile required by the coaching staff.

Prolific form complicates winter negotiations

IMAGO

According to FootballTransfers, the Spain international has been "identified as a potential January signing" by the Emirates Stadium hierarchy. The outlet adds that the English club previously "targeted Baena in 2024" prior to his move from Villarreal to the Spanish capital and are now "revisiting a potential move" ahead of the mid-season window. However, prising him away from the Metropolitano will prove difficult given his contract runs until 2030 and head coach Diego Simeone regards him as a key figure after he registered five goals and two assists across nine appearances this term.

Argentine striker remains parallel objective

Baena is not the only Atletico star on the Gunners' radar, with the club also maintaining their interest in his attacking team-mate Julian Alvarez after making the Argentine their primary summer target. While the forward remained in Madrid, his valuation has reportedly dropped from the €150 million (£126.8m / $168.3m) quoted during the close season down to €120m (£101.5m / $134.7m). To help finance a mid-season bid, Arsenal are prepared to cash in on Viktor Gyokeres and have slapped a £64m valuation on the Swedish striker, a fee that would cover over half of the outlay required for the World Cup winner.

Striker preference threatens ambitious swoop

IMAGO

Even if the Gunners raise funds through player sales to meet Atletico's asking price for Alvarez, their pursuit is complicated by the striker's desire to join La Liga rivals Barcelona. Negotiating mid-season deals for either attacking talent will test the resolve of the Spanish outfit when the market reopens in the new year. Consequently, Arsenal face tough talks in Madrid if they are to bolster their frontline in January.