'The performance was spot on!' – Aaron Danks reacts to fresh Bayern injury nightmare

Bayern Munich assistant coach Aaron Danks praised his team's execution and control despite suffering three fresh injury setbacks during their 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund. Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry, and Michael Olise were all forced off during a punishing Klassiker encounter.
Danks manages squad through chaotic Klassiker
Interim head coach Aaron Danks took charge of Bayern Munich once again in the absence of Vincent Kompany for Saturday's top-of-the-table Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund. The match ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw following Fabio Silva's 90th-minute equalizer.
The fixture took a heavy physical toll on Bayern's depleted squad at the Allianz Arena.
Danks was forced into multiple tactical re-adjustments due to mid-match fitness setbacks.
Triple injury blow hits Bavarian rotation
Bayern's existing injury list grew significantly as Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry were both forced off during the first half. Saibari suffered an injury while following up his saved shot, with Gnabry limping off minutes later.
To compound matters, winger Michael Olise was also substituted late in the match after picking up a knock.
Nathaniel Brown and Josip Stanisic were thrust into action early to steady the framework.
Danks remains proud of tactical execution
Despite the chaotic circumstances,Danks praised the team's tactical discipline and overall game control. "It’s mixed feeling. We’re very pleased with our performance, especially in the second half. We had good control of the game," Danks noted.
"Dortmund have a good defensive balance, but I think we found lots of ways today to create chances."
"Obviously we’re disappointed in the end that we didn’t win, but I can tell the players that the performance was spot on. We did a lot right," the Englishman affirmed.
Depleted Bayern prepare for European test
Full-back Nathaniel Brown echoed Danks' sentiment, admitting the early substitutions made the first half difficult to navigate.
Bayern maintain their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table ahead of Dortmund on goal difference.
The Bavarians now turn their attention to Tuesday's Champions League away clash against Atletico Madrid.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.