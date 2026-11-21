Share Follow GOAL on Google

Paris Saint-Germain’s latest victory has been overshadowed by a significant injury blow to rising star Desire Doue. The forward was forced off in distress during the first half of Saturday's Ligue 1 clash, leaving manager Luis Enrique to face difficult questions about his squad depth.

Advertisement

Disaster strikes for Doue at Nice

Paris Saint-Germain maintained their dominant domestic form with a hard-fought 3-2 victory away at Nice, but the result was marred by a distressing incident involving Doue. The 21-year-old forward had just put his side ahead following an assist from Achraf Hakimi when tragedy struck in the 39th minute.

While attempting to shield the ball, Doue’s right knee appeared to twist awkwardly despite there being no contact from Nice's Sofiane Diop. The sheer gravity of the situation was immediately apparent to his teammates and the medical staff as the youngster clutched his leg in agony.

The France international was eventually carried off on a stretcher in tears, receiving a sympathetic ovation from both sets of supporters at the Allianz Riviera. Ferran Torres was introduced as his replacement and later scored the decisive third goal, but the post-match mood remained somber.

Early indications suggest the club's medical department fears a possible cruciate ligament tear, which would necessitate a lengthy period of rehabilitation. This incident comes as a cruel blow for a player who had been establishing himself as a vital cog in the Parisiens' attacking machine during their impressive 12-game winning streak.

Advertisement Advertisement

Enrique confirms "serious" diagnosis

Speaking to the media shortly after the final whistle, Enrique did little to downplay the severity of the situation. The Spanish tactician, who has seen his squad depth tested frequently this term, appeared visibly concerned when discussing the condition of his young forward.

Related Topics

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 ROM Watch

"We will have to wait until tomorrow to know, but it is a serious injury. He is sad and worried. He will come back stronger than ever," Enrique told the media. The manager emphasised that the club must await the results of final medical examinations scheduled for Sunday to determine the exact nature of the damage.

Expanding on the situation during an interview with Ligue 1+, Enrique reiterated his stance while acknowledging the harsh realities of the sport at the elite level. "It's a serious injury, it's clear. We could see it on television. It's the life of very high-level professional players, we can see situations like that on almost every matchday. You have to accept it. I'm sure he'll be able to recover very well and that he'll come back even stronger. I was able to talk to him, he's in the dressing room. We have to wait for the final exams to know exactly what the injury is, but it's a serious injury," the PSG boss explained.

Advertisement

Selection headaches and transfer plans

The loss of Doue is particularly painful for the reigning French champions given their existing injury list. Enrique is already navigating the remainder of the campaign without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who suffered an ACL rupture during a Champions League encounter against Barcelona in October.

Despite the mounting crisis, Enrique insisted that the club would rely on their collective strength rather than panic during the upcoming transfer window. When asked about potential January reinforcements, the manager remained composed. "We are a real team. We are always open to the transfer window. It isn't because of two injured players that can't play for a certain number of matches… we have other players in our team. We will overcome it as a team. It isn't the first time," he stated firmly.