Real Madrid put Kylian Mbappe in the spotlight! French superstar travels to London for Ballon d'Or ceremony as Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham stay away

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Real Madrid have sent a targeted delegation to London for the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, placing Kylian Mbappe front and centre of their presence. While the French forward has made the trip to England, notable heavyweights Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham have opted to remain in the Spanish capital.

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Mbappe leads the charge in London

Mbappe has officially touched down in London as he looks to secure the first Ballon d'Or of his illustrious career. The French forward, who has long been destined for the game's top individual prize, was pictured arriving alongside his family and a select group of Real Madrid representatives.

The 25-year-old enters the gala following a sensational match-winning performance against Barcelona. The striker proved his worth on the big stage by netting both goals in a 2-1 Clásico victory at Camp Nou just 24 hours prior to his flight. Despite Madrid's collective struggles in the title race last term, Mbappe's personal statistics remained world-class, having scored 42 goals across 44 matches during the 2025-26 campaign. He also enjoyed a prolific 2026 World Cup, finishing as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals.





Vinicius and Bellingham remain in Spain

In a surprising development, both Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham chose not to join the official flight to London. Both players were instrumental in Real Madrid's successes over the past eighteen months and were considered leading candidates for the main award. Their decision to stay behind has raised eyebrows across the footballing world, especially as the club usually maintains a significant presence at these high-profile events. Instead, the spotlight will be shared among a smaller group of players who have made the journey to the Palladium Theatre.

The official Madrid party is being led by legendary former striker and current director of institutional relations Emilio Butragueño. According to Diario AS, the group includes Marc Cucurella, who is nominated for the men’s prize, and young talent Yan Diomande, who is a finalist for the Kopa Trophy.

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Final preparations for the gala

The Madrid delegation reached London on Monday morning via a private flight, as confirmed by El Chiringuito TV. Upon arrival, the players and staff were scheduled to check into the Marriott Grosvenor Hotel to rest before the evening’s festivities. The Palladium Theatre will host the world's footballing elite as the 70th edition of the ceremony unfolds, with Mbappe expected to be one of the most sought-after figures on the red carpet throughout the night.

While Mbappe is the headline act for Los Blancos, the competition for the main prize remains incredibly tight. The Frenchman is expected to face a stern challenge from Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and England captain Harry Kane.